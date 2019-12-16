Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents Christopher Rice's THE TAPPY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: LIVE!

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC), Franklin TV, and The Woonsocket Museum of Broadcast Technology will team up this week to bring a special holiday show to THE BLACK BOX. Together, they will present the world premiere of Christopher Rice's The Tappy Christmas Special: LIVE! based on Rice's viral #TAPPY video series which has been seen by more than 10 million people worldwide. THE BLACK BOX will be transformed into a classic soundstage where Broadway's Christopher Rice (Pretty Woman, Book of Mormon) will bring his Christmas variety show to life and whirl the audience away to a world filled with classic holiday songs, tap dancing feet, and special Broadway guests including Liz Byrne (Baby It's You!), Clay Thomson (Newsies, Matilda, KING KONG), and Jennifer Johns (Founder of Broadway Artists Alliance).

The exciting artistic endeavor is sponsored by Dean Bank , Michael Dunsky of Fairway Mortgage Company, and the Kim Williams Team at Coldwell Banker. "Dean Bank is delighted to play a small role in bringing Christopher Rice's work to THE BLACK BOX this Holiday Season," says President and CEO, Kevin Goffe. "The varied elements of nostalgia alongside one of Broadway's brightest lights makes for an exciting combination. We're honored for the opportunity and thank the FPAC for their commitment to making the arts accessible to Franklin area residents through THE BLACK BOX."

Christopher Rice's The Tappy Christmas Special: LIVE! Runs December 20-22 at THE BLACK BOX. Tickets are available at 508-528-3370 or www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com.





