FSPA Offers Annual Broadway Boot Camp

The Franklin School for the Performing Arts (FSPA) will offer its annual Broadway Boot Camp this July for students Grades 8-12 with an additional option for Grades 1-7. This year's special guest instructors will be Ben Bryant and Lonnie E. Davis Jr.

The three-day Broadway Boot Camp (Grades 8-12) brings Broadway headliners to FSPA for song and dance master classes and coaching on individual performance skills. Broadway Boot Camp will run July 22-24. Classes will be socially distanced and will follow the FSPA Reopening Control Plan guidelines. There is a virtual option if students prefer to take the classes from home.

Ben Bryant currently serves as the Vocal Director for Royal Caribbean Cruises and appeared on Broadway in The King and I. Lonnie E. Davis Jr. has taught and choreographed for institutions and companies all over the country. Some include Master Teacher for PROJECT DANCE NYC/ATL; Ruth Mitchell Dance Theatre; Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education; Georgia Dance Conservatory; Full Circle Dance Co., Ballet Dalton, Gainesville Ballet, Cobb County Center For Excellence in the Performing Arts; resident choreographer/company instructor for REFUGE Dance Co.; and the Georgia Governor Honors Program.

For students Grades 1-7, Broadway Boot Camp for Children will be offered July 17-22. The program will include two private coachings with Ali Funkhouser and Master Classes with the Broadway Boot Camp guests.

Families can view the FSPA Reopening Control Plan guidelines as well as FSPA's Reopening Instructional video on their website www.FSPAonline.com. Call 508-528-8668 to register and get more information.

