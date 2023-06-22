FASCINATING RHYTHM Announced At Lyric Stage This Summer

Featuring songs like "Someone To Watch Over Me", "Gee, Officer Krupke", "I Can Cook, Too", "Maria" and so much more!

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 2 Desi Oakley & Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at NSMT
Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 3 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think? Photo 4 Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think?

FASCINATING RHYTHM Announced At Lyric Stage This Summer

176 Keys and The Lyric Stage Company of Boston present Fascinating Rhythm: A dazzling journey through the music of George Gershwin & Leonard Bernstein told with four hands, two voices, & 176 keys. 

Created and performed by Kirsten Salpini & Jared Troilo. July 7th and July 14 th at 7:30 July 8 th , 9 th , 15 th and 16 th at 3pm The Lyric Stage Company of Boston 140 Clarendon St, Boston, MA 02116 

Kirsten Salpini and Jared Troilo (deemed a “whimsical duo” by The Boston Globe) step into the spotlight at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston to perform their own zany yet virtuosic show centered around the extraordinary music of George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein called Fascinating Rhythm. Sharing a love for the stage, song, dance, and 176 piano keys— Salpini and Troilo first met and collaborated in The Lyric Stage Company’s acclaimed production of Murder For Two, the hilarious musical whodunit where one actor plays the detective and the other actor plays ALL the suspects, and they BOTH play the piano. The production was a smash hit and a critical success, with critics proclaiming the show “One of Boston’s best performances of 2016” (Dig Boston). 

Fast forward to 2023 and these multi-talented actor/singer/dancer/pianists are back together again with their own original show, equal parts impressive and entertaining. After a very successful run at Greater Boston Stage Company, Troilo and Salpini could not be more thrilled to reunite back where it all began for them, at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston. Fascinating Rhythm will delight as Kirsten Salpini and Jared Troilo sing, play, and dance their way through the musical catalog of each composer offering insight, commentary and A LOT of silliness along the way! 

From capturing the classics, like the song the show is named after, to new takes on many of your favorites including "Someone To Watch Over Me", "Gee, Officer Krupke", "I Can Cook, Too", "Maria" and so much MORE! About the performers: 

Kirsten Salpini is an actor, pianist, voiceover artist, music director, and singer, and she has performed all over the world with theater companies and cruise lines such as Holland America and Carnival. Favorite regional credits include The Donkey Show at American Repertory Theatre and Murder for Two at Lyric Stage Company of Boston (IRNE nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical). As a dueling pianist, Kirsten plays hundreds of songs by audience request, largely from memory. Her on-camera work includes commercial, industrial, and voiceover for companies such as Smithsonian and Liberty Mutual, and her original comedy mini-web series The Oedipus Project. Also a singer/songwriter, her original album Girl at a Piano can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. BFA Shenandoah Conservatory. www.kirstensalpini.com 

Jared Troilo has quickly become one of Boston’s go-to leading men over the last decade. Lyric Stage audiences may recognize him for his work in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Monty), The Last Five Years (Jamie), Camelot (Lancelot), Murder for Two (Detective Marcus) and My Fair Lady (Freddy). Jared has also appeared with Speakeasy Stage Company, Wheelock Family Theatre, Moonbox Productions, Greater Boston Stage, The Palace Theatre, Umbrella Stage, Shadowland Stages, Winter Park Playhouse, Barnstormers, TigerLion Arts, Reagle Music Theatre, and Fiddlehead Theatre. Jared is an IRNE Award winner for his performance in She Loves Me at Greater Boston Stage Company, and an Elliot Norton Award nominee for his work in The Last Five Years and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. TV/Film: About Fate (Amazon); Across the Pacific (PBS); 

(AMC). He is a graduate of The Boston Conservatory and an AEA member. Jared lives in Framingham with his wife Kira and their beautiful son, Levi. 

For more information and to reserve tickets please visit: Click Here or call the box office at (617)585-5678.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Paula Plum Directs LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston Photo
Paula Plum Directs LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston

An event ten years in the making!  Hub Theatre Company of Boston will conclude the celebration of its 10th anniversary season with the revival of Nora and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss and What I Wore, directed by local favorite Paula Plum. 

2
Iconoclastic Playwright Challenges The Destructive Myth Of MOBY DICK With New Blues Opera Photo
Iconoclastic Playwright Challenges The Destructive Myth Of MOBY DICK With New Blues Opera

The Forty Hour Club, a resident company of the famed La MaMa Experimental Theater Club in NYC will stage 'The Ahab Inside Me-Redux'-an original Blues Opera written by Maine and La MaMa Playwright Michael Gorman. The Opera will premiere at the historic Colonial Theater in downtown Augusta, Maine, July 20-23.

3
John Legend to Perform at Tanglewood in September Photo
John Legend to Perform at Tanglewood in September

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter and 12-time Grammy winner John Legend will join The Boston Symphony Orchestra's Labor Day weekend lineup for the 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series.

4
R&B/Soul Group En Vogue Will Headline The 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular Photo
R&B/Soul Group En Vogue Will Headline The 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced program details of its annual July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, returning to the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade with Keith Lockhart conducting the Boston Pops and an exciting lineup of guest performers.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (6/23-7/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Engelbert Humperdinck: All About Love Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/27-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Toni Stone
Huntington Theatre (5/17-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MusicCon
Boxboro Regency (6/30-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Proctor Is The Villain
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (2/08-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sixties Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/28-9/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kansas: Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Drag Queen Christmas
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Cape Playhouse (7/05-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You