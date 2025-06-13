Elan Trotman Sets Sail For A Concert On Boston Harbor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning jazz saxophonist and Berklee College of Music alum, Elan Trotman, will be performing live on Boston Harbor as part of Boston Harbor City Cruises' City Cruises Live series. This exclusive, one-night experience, sets sail on June 22, 2025.

City Cruises announced their nationwide live event series, City Cruises Live, earlier this year as a first-of-its-kind series bringing notable musical artists, celebrity chefs, and sports legends onboard its vessels, offering guests a personalized and intimate live entertainment experience while enjoying iconic city skyline views. As the first musical guest on City Cruises Live's Boston slate, Elan Trotman is a performance not to be missed.

Born and raised in Barbados and educated at Boston's own Berklee College of Music, saxophonist Elan Trotman, has quickly become one of jazz's most thrilling and emotive performers. Trotman's playing, though inspired by Grover Washington, Jr., Kirk Whalum and Najee, displays his own fresh ideas and distinctive tone. Approaching jazz in his own way. Blending Caribbean rhythms from his roots with skillful horn textures, his playing is full of surprises. So much so that the New England Urban Music Awards, and The Barbados Music Awards both named him Jazz Artist of The Year on multiple occasions.

No stranger to the travel industry, Trotman is the Executive Producer and host of the Barbados Jazz Excursion, a jazz and golf weekend getaway which brings over 300 music lovers to the island every Columbus Day Weekend. Past performers include Jeff Lorber, Javier Colon, Gerald Veasley, Brian Simpson, Althea Rene, Marcus Anderson, Jeff Bradshaw, Mike Phillips, Avery Sunshine, Karen Briggs, Norman Brown, Maysa, Peter White and Jeffrey Osborne to name a few.

Elan is also the founder of the Never Lose Your Drive Foundation – a non-profit which directly funds the Headstart Music Program. Headstart Music provides FREE weekly instrument instruction to students ages 7-11 on saxophone, trumpet, flute, clarinet and percussion. In partnership with the Barbados Jazz Excursion and GolfWeekend, the foundation has donated over $50,000.00 to help support tutor salaries, instrument maintenance and supplies for the program. In 2021, Elan returned to his Alma Mater, Berklee College of Music as an Associate Professor in the Ensemble Department.

Comments