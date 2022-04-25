Don't Miss THE PROM at the Hanover Theatre!

"I CAN'T REMEMBER THE LAST TIME I LAUGHED SO HARD AT A NEW MUSICAL." - WALL STREET JOURNAL THE PROM THE PROM is a musical comedy that explores a young woman's brave struggle to find her voice that changes a community and a band of Broadway stars for the better in the process. THE PROM features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin. Everyone deserves a chance to celebrate! Grab your date and don't be late. You belong at The Prom April 26 - May 1. Tickets are $39, $49, $69 and $89 depending on seat location. Performance Schedule April 26th, 2022, 7:30 pm April 27th, 2022, 7:30 pm April 28th, 2022, 7:30 pm April 29th, 2022, 8:00 pm April 30th, 2022, 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm May 1st, 2022, 1:00 pm & 6:30 pm Buy Tickets