Dolly Parton's SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes To Boston This Holiday Season

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol will premiere in Boston! This all-new musical features new music by Dolly Parton and book by David H. Bell, and is produced by Red Tail Entertainment and Couch and directed by Curt Wollan. The strictly limited engagement will be held at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from December 3-29, 2019.

Tickets start at $39.50 and are on sale to the public today. Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com, by calling 888.616.0272 or by visiting the box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at 106 Boylston Street in Boston. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and closed on Sunday and Monday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

"I've been busy writing new songs that I hope will bring some of the warmth, love and good memories that I have of Christmastime in the Smoky Mountains of my youth," says Dolly Parton.

Eight-time Grammy winner and one of our most beloved storytellers, Dolly Parton (who is not appearing in the production) has re-written a legendary holiday tale as a new American classic in this world premiere musical. Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountain of East Tennessee, this incredibly heartwarming and truly unforgettable production imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest and most precious gift we have. Dickens' classic characters and Parton's one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise are certain to make this a holiday event you'll want to share with those you love...and one you'll want to experience in Boston first.

"We felt that Dolly Parton's memories of Christmastime as a child in the Smokies, combined with the wonderful songs that she has written, deserved to be heard," says David Denson of Red Tail Entertainment. "And Dolly agreed wholeheartedly."

Throughout her illustrious career, the American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, actress, author, businesswoman and humanitarian has been an ambassador for the Great Smoky Mountains where she was born and raised. Her love for this region and its people are woven throughout the music and songs and beautifully tells this classic story in a whole new light.

For more information, visit www.smokymountainchristmascarol.com





