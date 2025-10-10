Country-Pop The Young Fables To Perform At The Spire Center This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning country-pop duo The Young Fables will perform songs from their acclaimed new album Short Stories at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on October 30. Known for their raw, heartfelt performances, the duo uses music as a platform for open conversations around mental health, vulnerability, and healing.

Made up of Laurel Wright, a SHURE-endorsed vocalist, and Wes Lunsford, a left-handed GRETSCH guitarist, The Young Fables blend timeless storytelling with modern pop sensibilities. Their honest songwriting and magnetic stage chemistry have captivated audiences across the country. In recognition of their advocacy and compassion, they received the Troy Gentry Compassion Award in 2021.

Their journey is chronicled in the feature documentary The Fable of a Song, available on Amazon Prime Video, which won the Nashville Film Festival Audience Choice Award in 2021.

Praised by industry greats including Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, and Travis Tritt, The Young Fables have shared stages with Vince Gill, Amy Grant, and Rascal Flatts, and were handpicked by Shania Twain to appear on the CBS series Real Country. They were also named BMI & Texas Roadhouse Artists of the Month, with their music videos featured in restaurants nationwide.

Now signed with BMG, the duo continues to expand their musical reach and inspire audiences with their fourth studio album, Short Stories, available everywhere.

“We're honored to welcome The Young Fables to the Spire Center,” said Bob Hollis, President of the Spire Center. “Their music and message align beautifully with our mission to create meaningful experiences through the arts. This concert is more than a performance—it's an opportunity for connection, awareness, and community.”

In keeping with the band's advocacy, the event will feature local organizations working in recovery and mental health, including the Plymouth Recovery Center, To the Moon and Back, and the Boston Bulldogs Running Club. The evening will be alcohol-free, with a selection of non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.