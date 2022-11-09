Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Concord Women's Chorus Presents SONGS OF PEACE AND PROMISE Concert

The performance is conducted by CWC Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank, with accompaniment by Alexander Lane, piano, and Beth Welty, violin.

Nov. 09, 2022  
Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), fostering the power of women's voices in song, presents the holiday season concert "Songs of Peace and Promise," on Saturday, December 17, 4 pm, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. The performance is conducted by CWC Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank, with accompaniment by Alexander Lane, piano, and Beth Welty, violin.

"Songs of Peace and Promise," offers a celebration of the wintry season of light in song through familiar holiday tunes, poignant Chanukah pieces and a mash-up of mass movements. The program features creative arrangements of "Coventry Carol", "I Saw Three Ships," and other beloved works from composers including Gabriel Fauré, Nicola Porpora, Cécile Chaminade, Z. Randall Stroope, and Bob Chilcott. A carol sing welcomes the audience to raise their voices, joining in on seasonal favorites including "Silver Bells," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "The First Noel."

Tickets to "Songs of Peace and Promise" are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students, $5 children ages 12 and under, available at concordwomenschorus.org and at the door. Masks are required for all attendees. Trinity Episcopal Church is fully accessible.

Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), based in Concord, Massachusetts, is a 45-singer ensemble fostering the power in women's voices through song. Singers hail from Concord and the greater Boston area. Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank conducts the chorus performing a wide variety of choral music, ranging from early music to contemporary repertoire, with an emphasis on works written for women's voices.

CWC's commitment to the mastery and performance of a dynamic repertoire for women transforms the act of choral singing into an instrument for collaboration, education, and connection. The ensemble features confident singers who care deeply about creating, through women's voices, a source of strength and inspiration for themselves, the audience, and the world around us.

The chorus began in 1960 as the Concord Madrigals, a small group of women who expressed, through song, the strength of female community. Over the years the group has increased in size and capacity and greatly expanded its repertoire. In 2005, the Concord Madrigals became Concord Women's Chorus, a name that reflects not only the evolution of the chorus but the abiding power of women's voices.

In addition to concerts, CWC often engages in other performances and projects. The ensemble has performed during several concert tours in the United States, Canada and Great Britain. For more information or to join CWC, email Chorus Manager Patsy Eickelberg at manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org, or follow Concord Women's Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

Photos: Publication recipients have permission to use the photos on all media platforms, no limitations on use. Concord Women's Chorus is the owner of the rights to use the photos.

Top Center: Concord Women's Chorus members perform in concert, courtesy image




