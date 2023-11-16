Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Concord Women's Chorus Performs at Carnegie Hall

ensemble performs vivaldi’s signature work with singers from around the world

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 3 Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 4 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024

Concord Women's Chorus Performs at Carnegie Hall

Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), fostering the power of women's voices in song, recently participated in a 23-ensemble performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The concert featured CWC's singers in Vivaldi's “Gloria,” led by Guest Conductor Nancy Menk, a work appearing on the chorus's own winter concert program in December. 

The NYC concert also served as the world premiere of Composer Ola Gjeilo's “Twilight Mass.” The two-act performance was presented by Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) as a Premiere Project commission concert.

“We were thrilled to be selected to join with so many other talented women for this extraordinary concert. Vivaldi's ‘Gloria' is one of the most beloved choral works. This may very well have been the premier performance of the work for treble voices in legendary Carnegie Hall,” shares Elizabeth Hoermann, CWC's president.

Concord Women's Chorus's singers took the Perlman Stage in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium on Monday evening, November 13, opening the concert to perform Vivaldi's “Gloria” together with 120 fellow singers from across the globe. The singers offered a rarely performed treble (women's) voices arrangement, accompanied by the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra. Conductor Menk shared, “It is presumed that this work was originally written for a choir of young women's voices, although it is now primarily performed by mixed choirs.” The “Gloria” also featured soloists Diana McVey, soprano and Emily Hughes, mezzo-soprano.

The concert's second act featured Gjeilo's world premiere commission, performed by hundreds of worldwide singers, also with orchestra, and Gjeilo himself on piano, led by DCINY Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Jonathan Griffith, which CWC members enjoyed from the audience.

Concord Women's Chorus offers a local performance of Vivaldi's signature “Gloria” accompanied by strings, organ, oboe, and soloists, in its upcoming concert “A Celebration of Glorias,” on Saturday, December 16, 4 pm, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord, conducted by CWC Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank  The program includes a stunning and rhythmic “Festival Gloria” from composer Craig Courtney, and Gjeilo's collection of luminous works for women's voices, piano, and string quartet.

Tickets to “A Celebration of Glorias” are $30 adults, $25 seniors and students, $10 children ages 12 and under,  available at concordwomenschorus.org and at the door.  Trinity Episcopal Church is fully accessible.  For more information, or to join Concord Women's Chorus, email manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org, and follow Concord Women's Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), based in Concord, Massachusetts, is a 45-singer ensemble fostering the power in women's voices through song. Singers hail from Concord and the greater Boston area. Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank conducts the chorus performing a wide variety of choral music, ranging from early music to contemporary repertoire, with an emphasis on works written for women's voices.

CWC's commitment to the mastery and performance of a dynamic repertoire for women transforms the act of choral singing into an instrument for collaboration, education, and connection. The ensemble features confident singers who care deeply about creating, through women's voices, a source of strength and inspiration for themselves, the audience, and the world around us. 

The chorus began in 1960 as the Concord Madrigals, a small group of women who expressed, through song, the strength of female community. Over the years the group has increased in size and capacity and greatly expanded its repertoire. In 2005, the Concord Madrigals became Concord Women's Chorus, a name that reflects not only the evolution of the chorus but the abiding power of women's voices.

In addition to concerts, CWC often engages in other performances and projects. The ensemble has engaged in several concert tours in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain. For more information or to join CWC, email manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org, and follow Concord Women's Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
A.R.T. to Present Screening of HBOs REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Photo
A.R.T. to Present Screening of HBO's REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Join in at A.R.T. for a special screening of HBO's REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES. Experience the powerful story of five Latina women navigating societal expectations and the pursuit of their dreams. Limited-time event, book your tickets now.

2
The Town and The City Festival Reveals First Lineup For 2024 Photo
The Town and The City Festival Reveals First Lineup For 2024

 The Town and The City Festival,  the two-day music and arts festival in Lowell, MA set to take place Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th, announced the first set of performers scheduled for 2024.  

3
Tony Award- Winner Santino Fontana To Perform In Worcester In 2024 Photo
Tony Award- Winner Santino Fontana To Perform In Worcester In 2024

Following Broadway in Worcester's sold-out concert this past fall with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller, Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana heads to the Jean McDonough Arts Center's BrickBox Theater on Friday, March 1, 2024.

4
The Royal Ballet to Perform at Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival for the First Time in 2024 Photo
The Royal Ballet to Perform at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival for the First Time in 2024

The Royal Ballet of the United Kingdom, will appear at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival for the first time, as the company's sole stop in the United States in 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Amelie the Musical in Boston Amelie the Musical
Stonehill Theatre Company (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
A Christmas Carol in Boston A Christmas Carol
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (12/16-12/23)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Boston The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Boston Opera House (2/13-2/18)
Toni Stone in Boston Toni Stone
Huntington Theatre (5/17-6/16)
A Case for the Existence of God in Boston A Case for the Existence of God
SpeakEasy Stage Company (1/26-2/17)
A Drag Queen Christmas in Boston A Drag Queen Christmas
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/18-11/18)
Avenue Q in Boston Avenue Q
Pentucket Players, Inc (11/17-11/19)
The Nutcracker in Boston The Nutcracker
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/24-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You