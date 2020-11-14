Coming to a (Digital) Stage Near You: New Rep's Showstopper Virtual Play Series

These two new plays from female playwrights of color will be available on any device you choose.

New Repertory Theatre in Watertown, MA will open two new digital performances opening on November 21 and running through December 13th. Not only are these performances available on any device you choose, they are live performances with some elements of (optional) audience participation. Embracing the New Medium of digital storytelling in as theatrical a way as possible, both performances are available for only $20, with the option for an additional donation from those that are able.

Featuring A Very Herrera Holiday by Alexis Scheer and directed by Sarah Shin as well as [keyp-ing] (pronounced "caping" - which means to blindly defend someone no matter how wrong they are) written by Miranda Austen ADEkoje and directed by Dawn M. Simmons. Select performances will feature talkbacks, and there are plans for Healthcare Workers' Night, College Night, and more - make sure to check out the New Rep site for more information and to get your tickets: https://www.newrep.org/productions/showstopper-virtual-plays

A Very Herrera Holiday

Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun.

[keyp-ing]

Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy.

