Club Passim's Campfire Festival Returns Memorial Day Weekend

The four-day festival runs May 26-29.

May. 03, 2023  

More than 73 artists will come together for 32 hours of music at Club Passim Memorial Day weekend for the legendary Campfire Festival. The twice a year tradition brings together the best up and coming acts and seasoned veterans at Club Passim for a weekend filled with wall-to-wall music. Single day and weekend passes are on sale now at Passim.org.

Campfire started in 1998 as a way to fill a bad booking weekend. Now, 25 years later, the festival has become the single-biggest way that Passim develops new talent. Originally called, "On the Cutting Edge of the Campfire," the festival combined the idea of artists sitting around the campfire playing music with Passim's commitment to bringing new talent to discerning listeners. Today, the Campfire Festival is as much about the community as it is about the music. "In the round" performances with songwriters swapping tunes are as common as solo and band sets throughout the course of each day of the festival.

This year the festival will feature dozens of young talented musicians like Nora Meier, Sarah Grella and Emily Sangder and celebrated veterans of the Passim stage including Hannake Cassel, Lloyd Thayer and Dave Champagne. Throughout Campfire, audience members will discover new acts and reconnect with artists they have loved for years.

On Sunday afternoon there will be a special in the round performance from members of the Passim's Folk Collective, Alastair Moock, Audrey Pearl, Stephanie McKay and Kim Moberg. The Folk Collective is a new artist-led and artist-forward initiative digging deeper to explore what is folk music?, its roots, and how it has evolved and is changing with the ultimate goal to curate, produce and present creative ideas and artistic expression on the Passim stage.

Click here to see the entire lineup for the 2023 Campfire Festival.

Campfire Festival returns to Club Passim May 26 - 29. Performances begin at 6:00 PM on May 26th and 2:00 PM on May 27th, 28th and 29th. Tickets are $10 - $25 and available at www.passim.org, by calling 617-492-7679 (9:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday) or at the Club Passim box office. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.




