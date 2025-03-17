Club Passim To Honor The Legacy Of African American Music With The Roots Revival Roadshow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roots Revival Roadshow will perform at Club Passim on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Led by core touring artists Sug Daniels and Antar Goodwin, the group will perform original compositions alongside timeless classics from legendary Black American songwriters such as Jimi Hendrix and the late Roberta Flack.

The evening will also include collaborations with new members of Passim's Folk Collective, including Grace Givertz and Chris Walton, as well as 2022-'24 Folk Collective cohort member Almira Ara. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

"The Roots Revival Roadshow was born from a conversation with my friend, mentor, and co-creator Antar Goodwin about the importance of staying connected to our roots in music and the legacy we come from," says Sug Daniels. "We felt that incorporating pieces from legendary black songwriters in our sets while also expressing our personal feelings and stories as black artists was important. It helps to steer us in our journey, and we think that's worth sharing with fellow musicians and audiences."

Sug Daniels has toured with The Black Opry, played official showcases at SXSW 2022, and supported acts such as Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and Molly Tuttle. Daniels is currently working on her debut studio album, set to be released in the fall of 2025. Antar Goodwin blends jazz, blues, and soul. Recently signed to Bigger Beast Records, Antar is following up his 2024 album The Game with a new single, set to be released in early 2025.

The evening will include collaborations and performances with some new members of Passim's Folk Collective, a diverse group of musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the folk music narrative, including Boston-based musician Grace Givertz, and singer-songwriter Chris Walton as well as rock and R&B artist Almira Ara.

"As a member of the Folk Collective, I am excited to amplify Black voices at Club Passim that are dedicated to sharing the rich Black history of folk music," said Folk Collective member Grace Givertz. "It's important to me that our actions not only match, but speak louder than our words. Therefore, it's wonderful to be part of a project where performers and audience members can feel comfortable and safe in an environment that has oftentimes felt exclusionary."

The Roots Revival Roadshow will take place at Club Passim on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $20 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

Comments