'Classic Jazz Visions: The Photography of Jack Bradley' Comes to Cotuit

Experience the life, the musical history and legacy, the very essence of THE greatest icon of American Jazz, "Pops," "Satchmo," "Louis" Armstrong, in a truly multi-dimensional immersive experience taking place at Cotuit Center for the Arts on the evening of Friday, April 22nd. Public welcome at 6:30pm, showtime is 7:30pm.

Hear the greatest music of the Jazz Age played live on stage by some of the finest jazz musicians anywhere, The Classic Jazz and Swing Orchestra. See images of Armstrong never before available to the public, and hear the incredible story of how a young man born in Cotuit, Mass became the personal photographer and close personal friend of the great Louis Armstrong, all wrapped within the sounds that have become the foundations of American music.

The Cape's own Jack Bradley, lauded by none other than the Louis Armstrong House Museum as "The Greatest Photo Taker"-a man Armstrong himself often called "my son"-amassed thousands of candid images of the man that many credit with being the "father of jazz" as we know it today. Cape musician and educator, Michael Persico, a long-time family friend of the Bradleys, created a team of top musicians, writers, multi-media editors, and friends to preserve and catalogue Jack's historic archives, and to create an entertainment experience unlike any other today.

During the pre-and-post show reception, audience members will walk among larger-than-life images of Louis, Jack, and many of the greats of America's Jazz Age, with music of the era playing in the reception/cocktail area. Select framed images by Jack will be available for purchase before and after the performance.

Bradley had unequaled access to all of the top performers of the day. Among his photos are "Pops" with many of the greats including Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Dizzy, and so many others. The vast majority of these photos are candid, "in the moment" images that show life as it was taking place. Among those on display will be Duke Ellington actually playing drums, and the great Billie Holiday in her final performance only a week before her death.

Persico joined forces with well-known singer Lori Colombo, heir to the family musical legacy of her father Lou Colombo, to help shape this unique event. Lou was one of the finest jazz/swing trumpet/cornet players of our time.

Once the stage show begins, it's a non-stop blend of photo exhibition, video projection, storytelling, and New Orleans street parade, all wrapped into an event to be remembered for a very long time. This is something not to be missed-secure your seats now.

Tickets are $35, with a $2 discount for seniors and a $5 discount for members of the Center. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.