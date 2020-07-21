Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chester Theatre Company to Host Virtual MACBETH Talkback This Thursday

Jul. 21, 2020  

Following sold out runs on London's West End, at BAM, and a limited engagement on Broadway, director Rupert Goold's magnetic stage production of Shakepeare's Macbeth was filmed for television at the end of 2009. Tony nominees Patrick Stewart and Kate Fleetwood star as one of theatre's most conniving and capricious couples.

To participate, view Macbeth at your leisure. To register for our Virtual Talkback on Thursday, July 30 at 2:00pm (eastern), please click here. Registration will close on Monday, July 27 at noon (eastern). The company will email you a link to the Zoom call at least 24 hours before the Talkback.


If you would like to make a donation to support Chester Theatre Company, please click this link.


