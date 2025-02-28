Chadwick Stokes Brings 1972 to the Somerville Theatre.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chadwick Stokes will celebrate the 17th annual Calling All Crows Benefit Weekend by returning with a further developed and polished performance of his new rock opera “1972”, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Somerville Theatre. Fans who attended last year’s Annual Benefit Weekend debut rock opera performance can expect to see notable story, music and cast updates which have been getting refined on the road for the past year. The event will raise funds for Stokes’ nonprofit Calling All Crows, which has worked to fuel feminist movements for nearly two decades.

Stokes will be performing select songs from his forthcoming rock opera “1972.” Set in 1972, the opera follows the story of Hannah, a young pregnant woman who hops trains on her way west to obtain an illegal abortion. Along the way, Hannah befriends an eclectic cast of strangers from the fringe of society.

"We are excited to share the revised version of 1972 in our hometown of Boston,” said Chadwick Stokes. “We’ve been fine-tuning since last year and are committed as ever to tell Hannah's story in the face of ever diminishing reproductive rights for women here in the U.S. We’d be psyched to have you join us.”

Stokes is an accomplished musician and songwriter who grew up on a small farm outside of Boston. A songwriter since early adolescence, his many projects have woven together music, art, history and activism. From Dispatch, which he started in his early 20s; to his politically driven band, State Radio; to his nascent solo project, Chadwick Stokes and the Pintos, Chad has committed himself to using music as a vehicle for social and political change. Along with his wife, Sybil, he founded Calling All Crows, a non-profit organization dedicated to engaging music fans around women's issues both at home and abroad. They’ve worked to bring awareness to the worldwide refugee crisis, to the proliferation of violence against women and to the persistence of sexual violence within the music industry. Through his many years of working independently within what can be a difficult industry, Chadwick has been continually motivated by his love of music and the people he makes it with. Funds raised during the Calling All Crows Benefit Weekend will help support the #HereForTheMusic and Voice Your Choice campaigns.

Launched in 2017, the #HereForTheMusic campaign works to build true safety with everyone who comes together to create a show or festival: artists, fans, promoters, touring and media professionals, venue staff, and more. To date, the campaign has trained over 3,000 people.

Created in 2024, Voice Your Choice is a campaign built by Calling All Crows that partners with national organizations in the reproductive justice movement, working to engage music fans and artists in this dire moment around access and rights.

Tickets for the annual Calling All Crows Benefit Weekend (Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Somerville Theatre) go on sale Friday, February 28, 2025, at chadwickstokes.com. VIP packages are available and include access to a pre-show reception with food, drinks and an acoustic set by Chadwick Stokes plus a special guest to be announced soon! VIP Packages begin at $300 with all proceeds going to Calling All Crows. The Somerville Theatre is located at 55 Davis Square in Somerville, MA.

