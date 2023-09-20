Cast Album Released For New Musical LOCKED AND LOADED

The album can be downloaded on more than two dozen platforms, including Bandcamp, Spotify, TikTok and Apple Music!

Sep. 20, 2023

The cast album of a musical featuring an unexpected love story colliding with America's gun obsession is now available for streaming. All 14 songs from Jim Brosseau's "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical" can be downloaded on more than two dozen platforms, including Bandcamp, Spotify, TikTok and Apple Music.

Composer, lyricist and book writer Brosseau is an award-winning journalist and jazz pianist. His musical influences include the Great American Songbook, pop, soul and rock. Throughout the show's workshopping, its music has been consistently well received. That enthusiasm prompted Brosseau to go the route of such musicals as "Six" in releasing a cast album at this point in the show's journey.

First presented at Cape Cod's historic Provincetown Theater, "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical" is driven by a father who's lost his only child in a mass shooting. His fight to ensure the loss hasn't been in vain is waged against the backdrop of draconian new gun legislation. The former two-act musical is now an 85-minute one-act, with five actors instead of seven.

Lead characters' solos and duets are sung on the album by Valton Jackson and Katie Martucci. Jackson has appeared in several Off-Broadway productions and national tours of such shows as "Kinky Boots." A former guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," singer-songwriter Martucci tours with other pop and jazz performers. The remaining vocalists are musical-theater and cabaret vets Abigail Ludrof and Joseph (Go) Mahan. Piano accompaniment is by Aidan Scrimgeour, as well as Brosseau. The producer is Sam Talmadge, and its engineer is Dylan Mckinstry of Greenpoint Recording Collective in Brooklyn, NY.

Troubled by the country's gun violence, Brosseau wrote "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical" (www.lockedandloadedmusical.com) to address the incendiary issue through art. "My intent is not to preach but to use musical theater as a way to explore America's conflicted relationship with guns," said Brosseau.



