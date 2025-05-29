Cape Rep To Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: Theatre For Young Audiences Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape Rep Theatre dives into summer with The SpongeBob Musical: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition, an adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series, running June 25 through August 28 at Cape Rep’s Outdoor Theater. Morning performances take place Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., with special evening shows from July 15–26, Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Adapted for younger audiences, the show is directed by Holly Erin McCarthy, with musical direction by Ben Colgan and choreography by Hannah Carrita. The musical features original songs by a wide range of pop and rock artists including Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! At the Disco, David Bowie, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and John Legend.

When a looming volcano threatens the undersea town of Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob and his friends rally to save their home, uncovering unexpected strength and optimism along the way. The production showcases an uplifting story with an eclectic score, humor, and heart, making it a family-friendly experience designed to entertain audiences of all ages.

The cast includes Cape Rep favorites Chelsey Jo Brown as SpongeBob, Anthony Teixeira as Patrick, Ari Lew as Squidward, Alex Murray as Sandy Cheeks, and Hannah Carrita as Mr. Krabs. Newcomers Sam Billman, Emily Shafritz, and Jack Martin join the cast in their Cape Rep debuts.

Scenic design is by Ryan McGettigan, with costumes by Robin McLaughlin and co-designer McCarthy. Susan Nicholson designs lighting, Baylie Hartford handles props, and Brielle Whalen stage manages. Set construction is by Seamus Devine and Paddo Devine.

General admission tickets are $20, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. For reservations or additional information, contact the Cape Rep box office at (508) 896-1888 or visit www.caperep.org.

The production is part of Cape Rep’s 40th Anniversary season, which also includes Midsummer Dreamers (June 18–July 13), Sunday in the Park with George (July 29–August 24), a fall play TBA (Sept. 17–Oct. 12), and She Loves Me (Nov. 6–Dec. 7). The theater’s outdoor daytime programming also features Puppets, Paul and Mary’s Summer Bucket List, running June 24–August 26.

