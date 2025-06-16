Cape Cod's Juneteenth Celebration Set For This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape Cod's Juneteenth celebrations will resonate with the rhythms of freedom, resistance, and solidarity as two celebrated Wampanoag artists-Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor and The ZYG 808-headline a pair of events on June 19, honoring the historic end of slavery in the United States.

At 12:00 noon, the duo will perform traditional African drumming during the Juneteenth Observance at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, located at 41 Main Street in Falmouth. The midday ceremony invites the community to reflect on the continuing struggle for liberation while celebrating resilience and heritage.

In the evening, the celebration continues with "An Evening with Wampanoag Musicians in Solidarity with Juneteenth," taking place at 7:00 p.m. at the Cotuit Center for the Arts, located at 4404 Falmouth Road in Cotuit. The concert will feature a dynamic lineup of Indigenous artists:

The ZYG 808 will perform a high-energy set of Rock-Hop and Afrobeat, blending powerful percussion with conscious lyrics and infectious rhythms.

Mwalim will deliver a soulful performance of Blues and Soul, drawing on deep musical traditions and storytelling rooted in Black and Native experiences.

The evening will also include performances by Jennifer Kreisberg, a renowned Tuscarora vocalist and activist known for her soaring vocals and traditional songwork, and EmmaJo Brennan, a rising Wampanoag singer-songwriter and keeper of contemporary Indigenous sound.

Both Mwalim and The ZYG 808 are currently on tour in support of acclaimed albums recognized by the 2025 Native American Music Awards (NAMA):

BUILD/DESTROY by The ZYG 808 is a top nominee for R&B, known for its hybrid soundscape of hip-hop, rock, funk, and Afrobeat.

THUNDERCHILD by Mwalim is a top nominee for Blues, weaving together funk grooves, blues riffs, and poetic insight.

Community members and music lovers will also have the chance to see both artists again at the Forgotten Roots Festival on Saturday, July 19, at Interwoven Artist Studio in New Bedford-a celebration centering the voices and artistry of Black and Indigenous creatives from across the Northeast.

As Juneteenth becomes more widely recognized across the country, events like these offer meaningful ways to reflect, honor, and celebrate through the transformative power of music. Mwalim, The ZYG 808, and their fellow artists invite Cape Cod to mark the day not only in remembrance, but in rhythm.

