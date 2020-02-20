Cape Cod Museum Of Art & The Cape Playhouse Launch International Art Competition

Cape Cod Museum of Art (CCMoA), the home of art on Cape Cod, and The Cape Playhouse, America's most famous professional summer theatre, have partnered to launch an international visual artist call for The Cape Playhouse Cover Art Competition 2020. Serving for visibility at the nation's longest running professional summer theatre, the competition awards the winner with a dedicated feature appearance on the Playhouse's 2020 performance program covers, numbering more than 35,000 booklets for its summer season, along with other visibility opportunities. The winning work will also be the centerpiece at a VIP Unveiling Event to be held on Friday, May 1 at Cape Cod Museum of Art.

The Cape Playhouse, dubbed "The place where Broadway goes to summer" by The New York Times, and Cape Cod Museum of Art are two of the four institutions located on the campus collectively known as the Cape Cod Center for the Arts. The unique 22-acre campus is nestled on historic Rte. 6A in the heart of the quaint historic Dennis Village community. Each distinct in their own right, these venues celebrate the best of the performing, visual and culinary arts on the Cape. The Center's campus is also home to the legendary Cape Cinema and Encore Bistro & Bar.

The Cape Playhouse Cover Art Competition 2020 is held in two rounds. Interested applicant artists may submit a sampling portfolio of up to three examples of their work for first round consideration (detailed at Call for Entry at callforentry.org or ccmoa.org/upcoming-exhibitions) by March 16, 2020. The portfolio submission should demonstrate proficiency in interpreting an uplifting narrative on the competition's chosen theme of "summer play". From the international applications, a panel of judges will select five visual artists, graphic designers and/or illustrators as semi-finalists. The chosen five artists, notified by March 18, will then create and submit their vision for the cover of the 2020 Cape Playhouse program.

Round two of the competition requires semi-finalists to deliver their final original art submission to CCMoA by April 24 for review by a celebrity three-juror panel, to be announced (submission requirements also detailed at Call for Entry at callforentry.org or ccmoa.org/upcoming-exhibitions). One of the semi-finalists' submissions will be selected as overall winner and featured prominently "center stage" on the 2020 Cape Playhouse program cover serving more than 40,000 patrons, along with other prestigious honors, awards and exhibition opportunities. The competition winner will be announced, and the artwork of all semi-finalists will be on display, at the VIP Unveiling Event, scheduled as a highlight of ArtWeek, Massachusetts' state-wide creative festival. The competition winner's artwork will be featured throughout this summer during The Cape Playhouse's 94th season of performances on its program covers, various media and on promotional merchandise, to be determined. The competition winner also receives a $500 cash award, an annual subscription to The Cape Playhouse 2020 season (6 productions), and two VIP tickets to The Playhouse's annual gala auction. Other benefits for the winner and semi-finalists are noted in the competition listing.

"This inaugural competition provides a unique opportunity for contemporary visionaries to stand side by side with the likes of Edward Gorey, Ric Howard, Herbert Senn and Albert Hirschfeld, artists who have likewise created original works for this historic theater," shares Benton Jones, CCMoA's Director of Art.

For complete details on the The Cape Playhouse Cover Art Competition 2020, please visit the competition listing at ccmoa.org/upcoming-exhibitions. For competition questions, please contact Michael A. Giaquinto, Exhibitions Curator at 508-385-4477 ext. 11, or email exhibit@ccmoa.org. For more information about Cape Cod Museum of Art, visit ccmoa.org. For more information about The Cape Playhouse, visit capeplayhouse.com.





