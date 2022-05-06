CSC And Coolidge Corner Theatre Present Kenneth Branagh's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The plays of Shakespeare have been translated into more than one hundred languages, and his timeless stories have inspired great works in many art forms. For the second year, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and the Coolidge Corner Theatre are teaming up to take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have brought Shakespeare's stories to the screen.

The "Shakespeare Reimagined" series in 2022 consists of three film screenings plus a Q&A session with experts in both theater and film. Last year's series took place entirely online, but this year it is taking place at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA.

In anticipation of CSC's Free Shakespeare on the Common production this summer, the last film of this series is Much Ado About Nothing on Thursday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Kenneth Branagh's star studded production was released to great acclaim in 1993. The cast included his then wife Emma Thompson and himself as the warring lovers Beatrice and Benedick, with Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves, Robert Sean Leonard, and Michael Keaton in the cast. Following the screening, there will be a discussion and preview of our Summer 2022 production with Professor of English at Wellesley College and Shakespeare expert, Yu Jin Ko serving as moderator; the director of CSC's summer production, Megan Sandberg-Zakian; and an additional guest panelist TBD!

General Information

Admission is $15.50 general admission, $12.50 for Coolidge Corner Theater members. The price includes the film screening and the panel discussion (which will run approximately 30-40 minutes).

Tickets are available at the door, or at coolidge.org. For further information, visit commshakes.org/production/shakespeare-reimagined/ or coolidge.org/csc.

The Coolidge's film and video exhibition areas are accessible by elevators. All are also equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to make any disability-related accommodation requests, please email info@coolidge.org.

Masks are optional but encouraged for all patrons, including in the lobby and theatre spaces. For further information about the Coolidge's safety protocols, visit coolidge.org/safety.

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, best known for its annual free performances on Boston Common, is a non-profit theater organization founded in 1996, dedicated to artistic excellence, accessibility, and education. CSC's Free Shakespeare on the Common has served over one million audience members over its 25-year history and has become a beloved summer tradition enjoyed by more than 50,000 people annually. After a hiatus in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, CSC presented The Tempest on the Boston Common in the summer of 2021, and is presenting Much Ado About Nothing in July, 2022.

In addition to its live theatre productions, CSC has also presented a variety of virtual programs, most particularly in the past year. The company also runs the CSC Academy, which provides education programs for middle and high school students and training programs for opportunities for early-career performers. For more information visit commshakes.org.

About the Coolidge Corner Theatre

The nonprofit Coolidge Corner Theatre is a premier American independent cinema renowned for its curated feature film programming and innovative signature educational, cultural, and entertainment programs. A beloved movie house, the Coolidge welcomes over 225,000 patrons per year and has been pleasing audiences with the best in cinematic entertainment since 1933.

In addition to showcasing the best in contemporary independent cinema, the Coolidge has developed a wide range of programming to reach all sectors of the community, including: the prestigious Coolidge Award, Science on Screen (expanded nationally with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation), Big Screen Classics, After Midnite, Senior Matinees, Talk Cinema, Cinema Jukebox, PANORAMA, The Sounds of Silents, Kids' Shows, Rewind!, Box Office Babies, and adult education film classes. The Coolidge has presented several prominent film festivals and has hosted film luminaries such as Meryl Streep, Werner Herzog, Jane Fonda, Liv Ullmann, Ethan Hawke, Viggo Mortensen, and more. For more information, visit coolidge.org.