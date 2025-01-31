COLORES DE CUBA and HOT HUES Come to Cotuit Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, March 1st, 2025 Cotuit Center for the Arts will hold an opening reception for two new exhibits in the Galleries, COLORES DE CUBA and HOT HUES- Open Juried Exhibition. The reception is free and open to the public and takes place from 3:00pm – 5:00pm. COLORES DE CUBA and HOT HUES- Open Juried Exhibition are on view March 1st – April 12th, 2025.

COLORES DE CUBA: A Celebration of Cuban Art and Culture

Immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Cuba through "Colores de Cuba," an extraordinary exhibit featuring works from Provincetown's renowned Galeria Cubana. This collection highlights the bold colors, dynamic energy, and cultural richness that define Cuban art, bringing the island's unique essence to Cape Cod.

From vivid landscapes to evocative abstract compositions, the exhibit captures the heart and soul of Cuba's artistic tradition. Each piece tells a story of resilience, joy, and passion, inviting viewers to connect with a culture that thrives on creative expression.

HOT HUES- An Open Juried Exhibition

This juried exhibit celebrates the vibrant, bold, and striking power of color. Works in 2D and 3D are inspired by fiery reds, sunny yellows, or the dynamic interplay of warm tones.

Admission to the Galleries is always free. For more information, visit www.cotuit.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.

