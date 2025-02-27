Boston Theater Company’s QUEER VOICES FESTIVAL Returns to Boston Center for the Arts in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston Theater Company has announced the second annual QUEER VOICES FESTIVAL, with performances from March 21-23, 2025 at the Boston Center for the Arts (BCA) Plaza Theatre. The submission-based showcase of vibrant and diverse ten-minute plays written by LGBTQ+ playwrights also includes a matinee staged reading in collaboration with CHUANG Stage and a matinee of a family-friendly devised piece inspired by Shakespeare.

Lyndsay Allyn Cox (she/they), Queer Voices Producing Director, and a trio of directors, Shira Helena Gitlin (they/them/theirs), Hannah McEachern (she/her/hers), and Nathaniel Justiniano (he/him+) will share their artistic vision for the seven pieces. Tickets are now available and can be purchased here.

“We’re so excited to bring back Queer Voices for the second year,” says Lyndsay Allyn Cox,(she/they). “Join us for an exciting weekend of queer artistry, each place, event, and experience offers a unique window into the rich diversity of LGBTQ+ experiences. No matter who you are or where you come from, you’re welcome to be a part of this inclusive, joyous celebration of queer voices.”

Below is a list of plays in this year’s festival:

The Balcony or The Last Night by Pascale Florestal, she/her/hers

Halftime v. Intermission by Michael J. Bobbitt, he/him

Left Overs by Roni Ragone, they/them

Limpia by Leonard P. Madrid, he/him

Oop, Can't Say That by Tom Zhang, they/them

Seance by Dylan Horowitz, He/Him & She/Her

Zelda by Haz Cady, he/him

Performances are on March 21 and 22 at 7:30 pm. On March 22 at 2:00pm there is also a staged reading in collaboration with Chuang Stage and on March 23 at 1:00pm there is a Queer Shakespeare performance and Drag Story hour for families, including BTC’s 2025 Education Tour performance: 'Beyond Boundaries: Gender Expression in Shakespeare' created by Lisa Rafferty.

