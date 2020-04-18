Boston Symphony Orchestra Announces Temporary Furloughs and Salary Cuts For Employees

According to Boston.com, the Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced temporary furloughs of 70 full-time staff members. Members of the orchestra will take a 25% salary cut through the end of August.

The BSO said it has lost an estimated $6.2 million due to the cancellation of performances from March 12 through the end of June. In addition, more than $4 million was lost due to venue rentals, tour concert cancellations, and other revenue streams.

President and CEO Mark Volpe has announced that he will take a 50% salary reduction, and Music Director Andris Nelsons will not receive compensation for all cancelled performances. In addition, Pops conductor Keith Lockhart will also take "a substantial cut." 400 part-time personnel were previously furloughed due to concert cancellations.

"I am forever grateful to everyone here at the BSO who has expressed such grace and understanding regarding the difficult measures we've needed to take, though I don't underestimate in the least the hardship and challenges these cutbacks will create for many of my colleagues," said Volpe. "I want to assure everyone that we are doing everything in our power to evaluate strategically the impact of the pandemic and develop the solutions needed to get the orchestra on track after this crisis has passed."

Read more on Boston.com.





