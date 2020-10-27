Boston Symphony Orchestra Announces New Cello Miniatures by Nico Muhly, Marti Epstein, and More This Week

ENCORE BSO RECITALS are available Thursday, October 29 starting at noon.

Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced upcoming streaming offerings including new cello miniatures by Nico Muhly, Marti Epstein, and more, and fiddle music by Bonnie Bewick and friends.

See below for the upcoming schedule!

ENCORE BSO RECITALS, AVAILABLE THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29, STARTING AT NOON

Along with classical music, BSO violinist Bonnie Bewick has delved deeply into fiddle music from around the world, including traditional American, Scotch, and Irish reels, and music of other European traditions. This program of traditional and folk-style pieces includes some of Bewick's own arrangements and compositions, as well as an arrangement by violinist Mark O'Connor and double bassist Edgar Meyer of the American fiddle tune Limerock. BSO cellist Mickey Katz performs a selection of new solo cello miniatures. These six one-minute pieces, which Katz solicited this past spring, are by composers Marti Epstein, BSO Assistant Principal Bass Lawrence Wolfe, Sid Richardson, Nico Muhly, Andrew List, and Richard Pantcheff. The program concludes with two colorful works for woodwind quintet by American composers: Umoja by Valerie Coleman and selections from Aires Tropicales by Paquito D'Rivera.

Program Listing: Encore BSO Recitals, Thursday, October 29-releases at noon at www.bso.org and is available through Thursday, November 19

Bonnie BEWICK Cindy/Snowblower

TRAD. (arr. BEWICK) Roslin's Castle/Ghostwalk/The Foray

Bonnie BEWICK Mt. Greylock Waltz

TRAD. (arr. Mark O'CONNOR) Limerock

GORNEY (arr. BEWICK) Introduction and Song from Once I Built a Railroad



Bonnie Bewick, violin; Mickey Katz, cello; Lawrence Wolfe, bass

Marti EPSTEIN (Wisp), Lawrence WOLFE (C), Sid RICHARDSON (Study for Remembrance), Nico Muhly (Just One), Andrew LIST (Elegy for a Changing World), Richard PANTCHEFF ("...the field long-slept in pastoral green...") #cellominute (world premiere recording)



Mickey Katz, cello

Valerie COLEMAN Umoja

Paquito D'RIVERA Selections from Aires Tropicales



Cynthia Meyers, flute; Robert Sheena, oboe; Michael Wayne, clarinet; Richard Ranti, bassoon; Jason Snider, horn

Some Background on the Encore BSO Recitals Series

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's Encore BSO Recitals is an eclectic nine-week online concert series spotlighting 50 musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in small ensembles and giving viewers a rare opportunity to experience the individual artistry of many of the musicians who make up the world-renowned ensemble. With newly recorded musician intros and special live Q&As accompanying select programs, the Encore BSO Recitals series reprises programming initially recorded and aired this past summer for the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival.

Performances in the Encore BSO Recitals series will be released each Thursday at noon, September 17-November 12. The series as a multiple-stream package, accessible through www.bso.org , is available for a minimum donation of $25; all subscribers to the 2019-20 BSO Symphony Hall season and Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival will be able to enjoy the online content free of charge. Most of the Encore BSO Recitals will be available for viewing for up to 30 days, with the entire season coming to a close on November 19.

BSO HOMESCHOOL

AVAILABLE NOW AT WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/BOSTONSYMPHONY

For this week, BSO Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins continues his series of BSO HomeSchool online tutorials with the subject of leadership. The video is currently available here. BSO HomeSchool-an educational resource for anyone who wants to learn more about music-includes an archive of Youth and Family Concerts lesson plans created by the BSO Educators Advisory Council, as well as videos created by BSO musicians that cover a wide variety of topics and include demonstrations, excerpt tutorials, and more. Further details are available at www.bso.org/bsohomeschool. Mr. Wilkins' complete title is BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement and Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor.

ALSO AVAILABLE AT BSO HOMESCHOOL: Learn a song with us! Join Tanglewood Festival Chorus conductor James Burton , members of the BSO, and members of the Boston Symphony Children's Choir to learn any or all of the parts, and sing along, to Aline Shader's Bicycles.

ENCORE BSO RADIO BROADCAST ON CRB CLASSICAL 99.5 FM AND CLASSICALWCRB.ORG ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, AT 8 P.M., HOSTED BY RON DELLA CHIESA

For this week's BSO encore concert broadcast and stream on CRB Classical 99.5 and classicalwcrb.org, Pinchas Zukerman is both the conductor and violin soloist in Tchaikovsky's Mélodie and Andante cantabile and Elgar's Chanson de la nuit. He also leads the BSO in another work by Tchaikovsky, the tender Serenade for Strings, and in Schubert's youthful Fifth Symphony. For more information about future CRB encore broadcasts, please go to classicalwcrb.org.

BSO INTRODUCES COLLEGE CARD ONLINE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19-RELATED PERFORMANCE HIATUS

The BSO College Card is designed to encourage students and aspiring young musicians to experience the BSO on a regular basis, with over 145,000 College Cards distributed since the program's inception. In response to the live performance hiatus surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is introducing new College Card offerings. For a one-time fee of $20 (instead of the $30 charged during recent seasons) students will be able to access all paid online content at www.bso.org, including Encore BSO Recitals and BSO HomeSchool content. In addition, cardholders are eligible to participate in biweekly Zoom webinars demonstrating career pathways to the BSO and the arts in general, starting on Wednesday, October 7. Other benefits include access to exclusive archival content and other special presentations. For more information, visit www.bso.org/collegecard.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You