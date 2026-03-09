United Dance Company To Premiere ALICE IN WONDERLAND In Boston

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

United Dance Company will premiere a newly created ballet adaptation of ALICE IN WONDERLAND on March 14–15, 2026 at Boston University Dance Theatre.

Inspired by the world created by Lewis Carroll, the production is built entirely from original choreography, music, and costume design. Developed specifically for the company’s dancers, the ballet reimagines Wonderland as a shifting landscape shaped by transformation, curiosity, and perspective.

Founded by Boris Richir, United Dance Company is Boston’s all-abilities ballet company and works with dancers of varied abilities, including performers with Down syndrome. The company’s approach centers on inclusive artistic practice and collaborative performance.

“Children see possibilities where adults see rules,” Richir said. “Alice reminds us that progress doesn’t come from everyone thinking the same way. It comes from allowing different ways of seeing, moving, and being able to coexist.”

Unlike traditional repertory works, the ballet was developed specifically for United Dance Company’s dancers. Choreography by Gianni Di Marco emphasizes individuality within ensemble performance, allowing different movement styles and interpretations to coexist onstage.

The production continues the company’s focus on creating original narrative works designed for its performers rather than adapting existing repertory.

The premiere follows earlier original productions by the company, including CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS and THE EXTRAORDINARY NUTCRACKER, and reflects United Dance Company’s ongoing effort to commission new works that combine classical influences with contemporary storytelling.

Performances

• March 14 at 2:00 p.m.

• March 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Boston University Dance Theatre

915 Commonwealth Avenue

Boston, MA