Gary Allan Added To SERVPRO After Hours Concerts At The Innsbrook Pavilion

Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan will perform at the SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia as part of the venue’s 2026 season. The concert will take place Thursday, May 28 at The Innsbrook Pavilion.

Allan has released nine studio albums and sold more than eight million records during his career. His catalog includes five No. 1 singles on country radio and fourteen Top 10 hits. He has accumulated more than 2.8 billion total streams and has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart four times, including with the album Set You Free, which also debuted atop the Billboard 200.

The California-born singer has appeared on television programs including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His work has also been featured in publications such as Entertainment Weekly, Playboy, and Rolling Stone.

Tickets for the May 28 concert will go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through March 19 while supplies last. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the concert scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine.

The 2026 SERVPRO After Hours Concerts season at The Innsbrook Pavilion will also include performances by Chris Janson, The Marshall Tucker Band, Little River Band, Tracy Lawrence, Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors, and Little Feat as part of the upcoming lineup.

Insiders Club memberships and season passes for the 2026 concert season are currently available. The Insiders Club provides early ticket access before public on-sale dates, while season passes grant entry to the Tribute Nights at Innsbrook series, the National Headliners at Innsbrook series, or both.

SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion is located at 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen, Virginia.