Boston Symphony Orchestra Announces 2025–26 Community Chamber Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has announced its 2025–26 Community Chamber Concerts, a free chamber music series that will run from October 12, 2025, through March 29, 2026. The series will feature 10 concerts at seven venues throughout Greater Boston, bringing BSO musicians and guests directly into local communities.

Launched in 1998, the Community Chamber Concerts series allows audiences to experience chamber music in intimate spaces outside Symphony Hall, including schools, churches, and community centers. Each program lasts about one hour without an intermission, featuring ensembles of three to seven players. This season, 29 BSO musicians will perform across the series, with repertoire ranging from classical works by Bach, Haydn, and Beethoven to contemporary pieces by Gabriela Ortiz, Howard Blake, and Jessie Montgomery.

As part of the BSO’s ongoing Ravel 150 celebration, the concerts will include Introduction and Allegro for harp, flute, clarinet, and string quartet (Jan. 16 & 18) and the composer’s String Quartet in F (Jan. 30).

Josué González, Helaine B. Allen Vice President, Education and External Engagement, said: “Our Community Chamber Concerts bring the exceptional musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra into the heart of the neighborhoods they serve. These intimate performances foster shared understanding and appreciation for classical music, while expanding access to world-class artistry for those who may not typically visit Symphony Hall.”

Community Chamber Concerts, 2025–26

Sunday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. – Conservatory Lab Charter School, Dorchester

Sunday, Nov. 16, 3 p.m. – Zumix, East Boston

Friday, Jan. 16, 1:30 p.m. – Community Music Center of Boston, South End

Sunday, Jan. 18, 3 p.m. – Veronica Robles Arts and Cultural Center, East Boston

Friday, Jan. 30, 1:30 p.m. – Fenway Center, Back Bay

Friday, Feb. 20, 1:30 p.m. – Fenway Center, Back Bay

Friday, March 13, 1:30 p.m. – Fenway Center, Back Bay

Sunday, March 15, 3 p.m. – First Baptist Church, Worcester

Friday, March 27, 1:30 p.m. – Fenway Center, Back Bay

Sunday, March 29, 3 p.m. – First Church, Cambridge

How to Reserve Free Tickets

Tickets to Community Chamber Concerts are free but must be reserved in advance. To reserve tickets, visit the BSO’s website.