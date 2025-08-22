Big Apple Circus Returns To Boston At Suffolk Downs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BIG APPLE CIRCUS, Boston's favorite family entertainment under the big top, is returning to Boston for the first time since 2019 for a limited run from October 9 – November 2, 2025 at Suffolk Downs with its new show, “The World's Best Under Our Big Top”. World-renowned for its artistic style, BIG APPLE CIRCUS revitalizes the circus for modern-day audiences with unique and astounding human feats, offering the perfect blend of artistry, whimsy, and community connection.

From the sky-high thrills of the Flying Cassares to the incredible balancing of the Kung Fu Boys, the BIG APPLE CIRCUS is being produced by Boston-based The Gold Group, EMC presents BAC, and Circus Vazquez. This fall's show, “The World's Best Under Our Big Top” delivers a world of wonder under one spectacular tent. With unforgettable feats of strength and skill, this all-new show brings the magic of the circus to life and is perfect for families, thrill-seekers, and dreamers of all ages.

“Boston has always been a special city for us,” said Joe Gold of The Gold Group. “The energy of the audiences here is incredible, and we can't wait to share our most awe‑inspiring acts under the Big Top at Suffolk Downs. This year's all new edition is a celebration of human skill, courage, and connection, from historically groundbreaking stunts to intimate, heartwarming moments, our goal is to leave every audience member inspired.”

For decades, BIG APPLE CIRCUS has been celebrated for its intimate Big Top setting, world‑class performers, and inspiring storytelling. The 48th season of BIG APPLE CIRCUS continues that legacy, offering memorable experiences that ignite imagination and celebrate the extraordinary in everyday life while featuring acts never before presented by the company.