​​​​​​Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Casting For Late Summer 2022 Season

​​​​​​Berkshire Theatre Group has announced casting for shows in BTG's Late Summer 2022 Season. The full season will feature B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching, a world premiere play and an award recipient of the GRANTS FOR ARTS PROJECTS from the National Endowment for the Arts; Once, a Tony Award-winning musical; Songs For a New World, the first musical by a Tony Award winner; Dracula, a classic gothic tale of horrors; and Edward Albee's Seascape, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Songs for a New World is a series of songs composed by Tony Award-winning Jason Robert Brown. Brown describes it as, "one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, take a stand, or turn around and go back." Director and Choreographer, Gerry McIntyre comments, "with the present climate of the world today this show is necessary. With a powerful diverse cast and a score that will appeal to old and new generations, it will fill the space with sound and joy loud enough to echo."

Based on Bram Stoker's classic novel of gothic horror, the legendary vampire Dracula descends on the Colonial to close out the summer season. Directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner, David Auburn, Dracula has been striking fear into the hearts of people around the world for over a hundred years. Auburn says, "We are excited to revive the 1924 Dracula in a bracing new production that honors the legendary history of this classic shocker, while embracing a 21st century perspective on power, sex and seduction. Innovative design, music and movement elements will contribute to the spooky, thrilling fun in the atmospheric Colonial Theatre."

Winner of the 1975 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Edward Albee's Seascape tells the tale of a middle-aged couple who meet a pair of highly evolved lizards on a deserted stretch of beach and both couples examine the meaning and significance of life. Told with Edward Albee's signature ironic wit and directed by Eric Hill, the emotional and intellectual impacts will linger long after the play has ended.

It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice or take a stand or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

With a small, powerhouse, multi-ethnic cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today's popular music, Songs for a New World brings us face to face with those moments in life when everything seems perfect and then goes sideways. Most importantly, however, it's about surviving those moments. It's about the way we regroup and thrive under a new set of circumstances-a new world-even against seemingly overwhelming odds.

Songs For a New World will be directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre (BTG: White Christmas, Nina Simone: Four Women, Godspell; Off-Broadway: Spamilton; Regional: The Cher Show, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Kinky Boots, Hallelujah Baby, Soon of a Mornin', Hallelujah Baby, Soon of a Mornin', Once On This Island) and will feature Alyssa Fox (Wicked, Frozen) as Company Member #3; Ashley LaLonde (Regional: Next to Normal, Punk Rock Girl!, The Black Clown, Burn All Night, Teeth) as Company Member #1; Nathe Rowbotham (Regional: Godspell, Once Upon A Mattress, Head Over Heels, In Arabia We'd All Be Kings, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Company Member #2; and Michael Wordly (Regional: Kinky Boots, The Color Purple, Miss Saigon, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Memphis) as Company Member #4.



The creative team consists of direction and choreography by Gerry McIntyre, music direction and piano by Danté Harrell, resident scenic design by Randall Parsons, costume design by Shivanna Sooknanan, lighting and projections design by Shawn Edward Boyle, sound design by Kaique de Souza, stage management Caroline Stamm, drums by Diego Mongue and casting direction by Alan Filderman.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Alyssa Fox (Company Member #3) A Dallas, Texas native, she was last seen as the standby for Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. Alyssa was also the Elsa standby in the original cast of Disney's Frozen on Broadway for the entirety of the run. She was previously the lead Elphaba on the National Tour, and the understudy in the San Francisco company.

Ashley LaLonde (Company Member #1) is a native New Yorker and recent Harvard graduate. She received Harvard's 2019 Award for Excellence in Musical Theater. Most recently, Ashley appeared as Natalie in Next to Normal at Westport Country Playhouse. Earlier this year, she starred as Angela Quivers in the world premiere of Joe Iconis' Punk Rock Girl! at the Argyle Theatre and appeared as Alice in a reading of the new musical Alice's Wonderland at Amas Musical Theatre in NYC. Other favorite credits include: The Black Clown (Lincoln Center & A.R.T.), Burn All Night (A.R.T.), Teeth (O'Neill), and Violet on a Moving Bus (A.R.T.).

Nathe Rowbotham (Company Member 2) is an actor and theatre artist based in Chicago. Chicago credits include: Godspell (Disciple), Once Upon A Mattress (Ensemble, U/S Jester & Wizard); Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, New Faces...1979 (Soloist) Porchlight Music Theatre. Recent graduate of the Chicago College of Performing Arts. Their educational credits include: Head Over Heels (Pythio), In Arabia We'd All Be Kings (Skank) and 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Ensemble, Barfee U/S).



Michael Wordly (Company Member #4) is elated to be a part of this show with these incredible artists. His favorite credits include: Kinky Boots (Lola) Paramount, The Color Purple (Revival), Miss Saigon (Revival), The Little Mermaid (5th Avenue theatre), Cinderella (Paper Mill Playhouse), and Memphis (Henry Award Winner: Best Supporting Actor).

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM:

Gerry McIntyre (Director & Choreographer) has won widespread acclaim for choreographing Godspell the only Equity sanctioned show in the country at the start of Covid. (Berkshire Theatre Group). He is the Associate Artistic Director of the York Theatre. He directed the regional premiere of The Cher Show at Ogunqit Playhouse. His credits as Director/Choreographer: Songs For A New World (BTG), Nina Simone: Four Women (BTG), The Color Purple (Broadway Sacramento), Spamilton (Musical Theater West and Pittsburgh CLO), Smokey Joe's Cafe (Casa Mañana Theatre), Kinky Boots (Pittsburgh CLO), Hallelujah Baby (The Hangar Theatre, York Theatre, Musical Theatre Guild), Soon of a Mornin' (Lions Theatre),Once On This Island (Martin Beck Theatre, Pioneer Theatre, Actors' Theatre Of Louisville, Theatreworks, Bay Area Theatre Award, Critics Circle Award for Choreography. La Mirada Theatre, Robby Award for Best Director, Ovation nomination for Best Choreography and Best Musical), Chicago (Ogunquit Playhouse: BroadwayWorld Best Director, Reagle Music Theatre), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starring Diana Degarmo and Anthony Federov (Lyric Theatre), The National Tour of Dreamgirls. As a Choreographer: Cinderella (Walnut Street), Ragtime (TheatreWorks), Irving Berlin's White Christmas (BTG), Hairspray (Connecticut Critic Circle Award Best Choreography), Anything Can Happen In The Theatre and Forbidden Broadway The Next Generation (York Theater), Side by Side, Tommy and My Fair Lady (Berkshire Theatre Festival), A Saint She Ain't (Westport Playhouse), Laura Comstock's Bag-Punching Dog (LA Weekly nomination Best Choreography), The Wiz (Broadway Sacramento), Priscilla (Ogunqit Playhouse and Gateway Playhouse. Memphis (Gateway Playhouse). After The Storm documentary. Gerry is the choreographer of the hit Off Broadway show Spamilton.

Danté Harrell (Musical Director & Pianist) is an American performing artist. Danté grew up in Phoenix, Arizona and graduated with honors from the Arizona Conservatory for the Arts and Academics. Danté's passion for music lead him to continue his education at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in Durham, North Carolina where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Music with a concentration in Performance. While at NCCU, Danté studied voice with Richard Banks, composition with Dr. Lance Hulme, opera performance with Elvira Green and conducting with Maestro William Curry of the Durham Symphony. Some of his most recent performance accomplishments include his service as Music Director for the Arizona Theater Company and The Berkshire Theater Group production of Nina Simone: Four Women, his Carnegie Hall debut as Chorus Master featuring Beethoven's An Die Freude, and a very successful tour of Japan with Phillip Boykin and The New York Gospel Brothers. Danté holds the Masters of Music degree from Norfolk State University where he studied voice with Gregory Gardner.



Randall Parsons (Resident Scenic Designer) Also this season at BTG: Edward Albee's Seascape. Past seasons at BTG: Footloose, dir: Kathy Jo Grover; Godspell, dir: Alan Filderman; What the Jews Believe, dir: Mark Harelik; What We May Be, Coming Back Like a Song!, Arsenic and Old Lace and White Christmas, dir: Gregg Edelman; Tarzan and Shrek The Musical, dir: Travis Daly; Shirley Valentine, Holiday Memories, The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia?, Naked and At Home at the Zoo, dir: Eric Hill; Lost Lake, dir: Daisy Walker; Finnian's Rainbow, A Thousand Clowns and Same Time, Next Year, dir: Kyle Fabel; The Mystery of Irma Vep and Deathtrap, dir: Aaron Mark. Other recent designs include: Pride and Prejudice, dir: Jason O'Connell, Playhouse on Park; Tinker to Evers to Chance and Home of the Brave, dir: Sean Daniels, Merrimack Repertory Theatre; A Little Night Music, dir: Clayton Phillips, The Barnstormers Theatre; The Bridges of Madison County, Sweeney Todd, Nine, Jekyll and Hyde, A Christmas Carol, Big River and Saturday Night Fever, dir: Jeffrey Sanzel, Theatre Three (as resident designer). Art Direction: Tim Gunn's Guide to Style (Bravo), The Late Show with David Letterman (CBS), and Mike Birbiglia's Thank God for Jokes (Netflix). MFA: NYU Tisch. Proud member of United Scenic Artists Local 829, IATSE.

Shivanna Sooknanan (Costume Designer) is excited to be back at BTG as a designer. Born and raised in NYC. Recent credits include A Walk On the Moon (Scenic Designer; George Street Playhouse), Long Day's Journey (Assoc. Costume Designer Minetta Lane), The Nutty Professor (Assistant Scenic Designer). Holiday Season 2019 Window Display Macys, Bergdrof Goodman, Tiffany and Co., Saks 5th Ave, Neiman Marcus. Ithaca College Scenic and Costume Design Graduate.

Shawn Edward Boyle (Projection & Lighting Design) Shawn has designed projections for theater, dance, music, and themed entertainment across the United States and Internationally.Organizations include: Atlantic Theater Company, Tulsa Ballet, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, Denver Center, Lagoon Park, The Alliance Theater, Yale Repertory Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, and Ogunquit Playhouse. Broadway: Paradise Square (projection). Shawn's lighting design credits with BTG include: Outside Mullingar, The Stone Witch, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Benefactors, Extremities, The Cat and the Canary, Moonchildren. and K2. Shawn's projection design credits with BTG include: A Lover's Tale, The Who's Tommy, Red Remembers, and The Book Club Play. Shawn is a member of United Scenic Artists as a Lighting and Projection Designer. BFA: Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts; MFA: Yale School of Drama; Faculty: David Geffen School of Drama at Yale.

Kaique "Kai" De Souza (Sound Designer) is honored to be back sound designing Songs For A New World, having previously been the Audio and Projections Supervisor here at BTG. An East Coast based sound designer, musician and audio engineer, he is currently working as the sound engineer at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, NJ. Past BTG productions include: The Wizard of Oz, Nina Simone: Four Women, Godspell and the Holiday Extravaganza TV broadcast in 2020, which featured one of his original compositions. TheatreZone, FL: Amadeus, Secret Garden. Gulfshore Playhouse, FL: Little Mermaid Jr., Les Miserables.

Caroline Stamm (Stage Manager) Originally from central North Carolina, Caroline relocated to the beautiful Berkshires to continue pursuing her career in Stage Management with Berkshire Theatre Group. This summer at BTG, Caroline will also stage manage B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching. Recent BTG credits include: Footloose (SM), Magic Tree House: Dinosaurs Before Dark (SM), White Christmas (PA), The Wizard of Oz (SM), Holiday Memories (PA), Godspell (PA), A Christmas Carol (2019 SM, 2018 SM, 2017 ASM), Other favorite regional credits include: The Barber of Seville (ASM) at The Greensboro Opera and Beautiful Star (ASM) at Triad Stage. Caroline is a graduate from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro ('17), where she obtained her BFA in Technical Production (with an emphasis in Stage Management) and minored in American Sign Language.

Diego Mongue (Drums) This passionate lover of all things musical garnered his first drum kit at the age of 5, and it's been a steady ascent ever since. He is the youngest member of the 2019 International Blues Challenge finalist, Misty Blues, and the founder of the jazz fusion group GrossMongue. In the summer of 2021, Diego was the featured percussionist for the Berkshire Theater Group production of Nina Simone: Four Women. Diego has performed on stages from Memphis, TN to Ontario Canada. He has performed with groups that have opened for Lucinda Williams, Roomful of Blues, Tab Beniot, and Albert Cummings. He has performed with Fountains of Wayne co-founder Chris Collingwood and recorded with Joe Louis Walker, Big Llou Johnson, and Justin Johnson. He is a multi-instrumentalist and composer with songs that have hit the top of the Roots Music Report Charts in contemporary blues, blues rock, and jazz fusion. Diego is a first-year music major at Williams College.

Based on Bram Stoker's world-famous novel, this classic gothic horror story first introduced the legendary Dracula to the stage. Dr. Van Helsing investigates the mysterious illness of a young woman, Lucy Seward, whose father is the doctor in charge of an English sanitorium. Dr. Van Helsing discovers she is the victim of the charming Count Dracula, a powerful vampire who is feeding on her blood. In order to save Lucy, the vampire must be laid to rest with a stake through the heart.

This classic gothic thriller will be directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner, David Auburn (BTG: The Skin of Our Teeth, The Petrified Forest, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Anna Christie, A Delicate Balance, Period of Adjustment, Sick) and will feature Brian Thomas Abraham (Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1&2. Regional Theater: Zoot Suit, The Who & The What, The Odd Couple; TV: Super Pumped, Young and the Restless, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Butterworth; David Adkins (BTG: The Importance of Being Earnest; The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?; The Petrified Forest. TV: New Amsterdam; Madam Secretary; Evil) as Dr. Seward; Emma Geer (Off-Broadway: Prayer for the French Republic, Mary Page Marlowe, How To Transcend a Happy Marriage, Hindle Wakes and The Price of Thomas Scott. Film/TV: In The Treetops, Elementary, The Good Fight, Inside Amy Schumer) as Lucy Seward; Jessica Ko (Regional: Snow In Midsummer, As You Like It; Hannah and the Dread Gazebo) as Miss Wells; Rubi Nejaime as Mina; Nomé SiDone (Regional: King Lear, A Raisin in The Sun, Love's Labour's Lost, Richard II, The Heart of Robin, The Sea Maid, The Taming of the Shrew) as Jonathan Harker; Matt Sullivan (BTG: The Importance of Being Earnest, Arsenic and Old Lace, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You) as R.M. Renfield; Jennifer Van Dyck (BTG: The Goat, The Petrified Forest, Coastal Disturbances, The Stillborn Lover) as Dr. Van Helsing; and Mitchell Winter (BTG: The Importance of Being Earnest. Regional Theatre: Wolf Play, Frontieres Sans Frontieres, A Winter's Tale, A Doctor In Spite of Himself; Film/TV: Mr. Robot, Oh Jerome No, If Not Love) as Dracula.



Dracula was dramatized by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston from the novel by Bram Stoker. The creative team of Dracula consists of direction by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner David Auburn, movement direction by Isadora Wolfe, scenic design by Bill Clarke, costume design by Hunter Kaczorowski, lighting and projections design by Daniel J. Kotlowski, sound design/resident composer by Scott Killian, resident dialect coach Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer, stage management by Jason Hindelang and assistant stage management by Jenn Gallo and casting direction by Alan Filderman.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Brian Thomas Abraham (Butterworth) Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1&2 (Original Company, Hagrid/Sorting Hat). Regional Theater: Zoot Suit (Mark Taper Forum); The Who & The What (Milwaukee Rep); The Odd Couple (The Laguna Playhouse); Metamorphoses (Ensemble Theater Company); Superior Donuts (Geffen Playhouse, San Diego Rep); Tarzan (3D Theatricals). TV: Super Pumped (Showtime), Young and the Restless (recurring), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Shield, Drake and Josh, Victorious, As The World Turns. Training: University of North Carolina School of The Arts.

David Adkins (Dr. Seward) has performed in numerous productions at Berkshire Theatre Group over the last thirty years. He will also appear this season in BTG's production of Edward Albee's Seascape. He is an Artistic Associate at BTG and appeared last summer in The Importance of Being Earnest. He has worked On and Off-Broadway, in resident theatres across the country and guest starred extensively on television, most recently for NBC on New Amsterdam. Others include: Madam Secretary, Evil, Homeland, Blacklist, The Good Wife, Elementary, The Americans (two seasons), Happy-ish, Without a Trace, Law and Order, SVU, Black Jaq: a pilot directed by Forrest Whitaker and the Ben Franklin mini-series on PBS.

Emma Geer (Lucy Seward) is honored to be making her Berkshire Theatre Group debut. Off-Broadway: World premiere of Prayer for the French Republic (MTC); NYC premiere of Mary Page Marlowe (Second Stage); How To Transcend a Happy Marriage (Lincoln Center Theater); Hindle Wakes and The Price of Thomas Scott (Mint Theater Company). Regional: Hamlet and Macbeth (Utah Shakespeare Festival); 4,000 Miles (Shakespeare & Company); Up the Hill (The O'Neill). Film & TV: In The Treetops (LA Film Festival); Elementary; The Good Fight; Inside Amy Schumer. Graduate of UNCSA.

Jessica Ko (Miss Wells) is thrilled to be making her Berkshire Theatre Group debut! She spent 4 seasons with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, where she played the lead Dou Yi in the US premiere of Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig's Snow In Midsummer, Rosalind in As You Like It, the original Shapeshifter in the world premiere of Jiehae Park's Hannah and the Dread Gazebo, and most recently, filmed for The Cymbeline Project, a transmedia 10-episode series premiering this fall on OSF's digital stage. Other regional theatre credits: Cleveland Play House, Chautauqua Theatre Company, Trinity Repertory Company, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. New York theatre credits: The Flea Theater, Urban Stages, Gallery Players, Brooklyn Bridge Park. As a playwright, she has been in residency for Center Theatre Group's 2021-22 Writer's Workshop, which will culminate in a new works festival of staged readings at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in September. She received her MFA in Acting from Brown/Trinity Rep.

Rubielle Nejaime (Mina) is ecstatic to be making her Berkshire Theatre Group debut on The Colonial Theatre stage. She has spent the last eight years as a dancer here in the Berkshires; specializing in ballet, modern, contemporary and jazz. She has been studying dance at Berkshire Pulse to concentrate on the technique and artistry of her craft. She has attended summer dance intensives including The American Ballet Theatre intensive in 2019. Rubielle has a passion for creating dance inspired by activism and has cultivated works in the Young Choreographers Initiative for five years and counting. These works are performed locally and nationally at the Nation Youth Artist Summit in Austin, Texas.

Nomè SiDone (Jonathan Harker) is a third-year M.F.A. candidate at Yale School of Drama. His credits include Edgar in King Lear (Shakespeare and Company), Joseph Asagai in A Raisin in The Sun (Yale Repertory Theatre) Boyet/Moth in Love's Labour's Lost (Yale School of Drama) Richard II, The Heart of Robin, The Sea Maid, The Taming of the Shrew (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival); The Unspoken 200 (Saint Clements Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Mended Wing Theater Company); Airline Highway, Antony and Cleopatra, Six Degrees of Separation, Where We're Born, A Movie Star is Born... (UNC School of the Arts); Film: Barely Recognizable, Supernova and Rota. B.F.A., UNC School of the Arts.

Matt Sullivan (R.M. Renfield) Dr. Ketner on New Amsterdam, NBC. The Berkshire Theatre Group: Lane/Merriman in The Importance of Being Earnest; Jonathan Brewster in Arsenic and Old Lace; Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You. Primary Stages: The Roads to Home by Horton Foote at Cherry Lane Theatre. Minetta Lane Theatre: Standing on Ceremony. New York Shakespeare Festival: Macbeth and Coriolanus. The Guthrie Theater: Hay Fever. Sullivan has also worked at Hartford Stage, The Shakespeare Theatre in Washington D.C., Baltimore Center Stage. Four seasons with The Acting Company.

Jennifer Van Dyck (Van Helsing) BTG: The Goat, The Petrified Forest, Coastal Disturbances, The Stillborn Lover. Jennifer just premiered Sarah Schulman's The Lady Hamlet at Provincetown Theater (which was workshopped at BTG). She has worked extensively with Charles Busch creating roles in The Confession of Lily Dare (Outer Circle Critics award), Cleopatra, Judith of Bethulia, The Divine Sister and The Third Story. Some favorite collaborators: Carl Andress, David Auburn, Michael Barakiva, Melia Bensussen, Joe Calarco, Topher Payne, Deborah Zoe Laufer, Jack O'Brien. Broadway: Hedda Gabler, Dancing at Lughnasa, Two Shakespearean Actors, The Secret Rapture. Off Broadway: Perfect Arrangement, Orson's Shadow, The Castle etc. Film/TV: Law & Order: Organized Crime (and lots of other L&O), Blindspot, Madam Secretary, Bull, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, Royal Pains, Elementary, Person of Interest, Too Big to Fail, Michael Clayton, Across the Universe. She appeared last season in Barrington Stage's Sister Sorry. Jennifer's narration work encompasses hundreds of audiobooks in a wide range of genres.

Mitchell Winter (Dracula) is thrilled to be returning to Berkshire Theatre Group. Theatre credits include: Wolf Play (dir. Dustin Wills, Soho Rep), The Importance of Being Earnest (dir. David Auburn, Berkshire Theatre Group), Frontieres Sans Frontieres (dir. Dustin Wills, Bushwick Starr), A Winter's Tale (dir. Liz Diamond), A Doctor In Spite of Himself (dir. Christopher Bayes), American Night: The Ballad of Juan Jose (dir. Shana Cooper) (Yale Rep), Sleep No More (Punchdrunk), Cameron Mackintosh's Miss Saigon (dir. Laurence Connor, Australian National Tour), Thoroughly Modern Millie (dir. Roger Hodgman, The Production Company), Miss Julie, Tartuffe and Drunk Enough To Say I Love You (Yale Summer Cabaret), Normativity (dir. Mia Walker, NYMF), Die Fledermaus (dir. John Milson, Australian Opera Studio) and Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (dir. Stephen Pimlott, Really Useful). Film/TV credits include: Mr. Robot (USA Network), Oh Jerome No (FX), If Not Love (official Sundance selection). MFA: Yale School of Drama.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM:

David Auburn (Director) is a playwright, screenwriter and director. Plays include: The Adventures of Augie March (based on the Saul Bellow novel), Lost Lake, The Columnist and Proof (2001 Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, New York Drama Critics Circle Award). Film work includes: The Girl in the Park (writer/director), Georgetown, and The Lake House. Stage directing credits include: Long Day's Journey into Night (Court Theatre, Chicago); The Skin of Our Teeth, The Petrified Forest, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Anna Christie, A Delicate Balance, Period of Adjustment, Sick (all BTG); and the Off Broadway world premiere of Michael Weller's Side Effects (MCC). A former Guggenheim Fellow, he lives in New York City. He/him.

Isadora Wolfe (Movement Director) is from Lowell, Massachusetts. She has worked with choreographers and directors such as Johannes Wieland (NYC and Staatstheater Kassel, Germany), Martha Clarke (Garden of Earthly Delights and Angel Reapers original cast), Mark Dendy, Maxine Doyle and Richard Jones (The Hairy Ape at the Park Avenue Armory). Isadora is now Artistic Associate for Punchdrunk (UK), after her post as Resident Director for its NYC production of Sleep No More. She's had the pleasure of appearing in several BTG plays (Holiday Memories, Peter Pan, Siddartha, Zorba), and has created movement for productions including Eric Hill's The Einstein Project, Holiday Memories and Macbeth; David Auburn's The Skin of Our Teeth and The Importance of Being Earnest; and Gray Simons' Wizard of Oz. Isadora teaches and coaches dancers and actors at various institutions and festivals, and is currently adjunct faculty at The Juilliard School. This summer at BTG, Isadora will also create movement for Once and Edward Albee's Seascape. She divides her time between the Berkshires and NYC, and is so grateful to BTG for this opportunity. She/her.

Bill Clarke (Scenic Designer) is pleased to return to BTG, where he previously designed The Importance of Being Earnest, The Skin of Our Teeth and Coastal Disturbances. He designed A Walk in the Woods on Broadway; Off Broadway work includes: Misalliance (Pearl), So Help Me God! (Lortel), The Daughter-In-Law (Mint), June Moon (Drama Dep't), Lemon Sky (Keen Co), Ann Magnuson's You Could Be Home Now (NYSF), and new plays at Manhattan Theater Club and WPA. Production designer for indie film The Master Cleanse. Regional: Seattle Rep, Old Globe, A.R.T., Huntington, McCarter, Asolo, Milwaukee Rep, Indiana Rep, Rep Theater of St Louis, Alliance, Geva, Alley, Arizona Theater Co, Denver Center, Cleveland Playhouse, Barrington Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse and Pioneer Theater. MFA, Yale School of Drama. Awards: Hollywood Dramalogue, San Diego Theater Critics Circle, IRNE.

Hunter Kaczorowski (Costume Designer) is thrilled to be back at BTG! Favorite BTG: Godspell, The Importance of Being Earnest (Berkshire Critics Award), The Skin of Our Teeth, The Petrified Forest (Berkshire Critics nom.), Arsenic and Old Lace, Lost Lake, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Design for Living. Recent New York: Mister Miss America (Rattlestick), Yours Unfaithfully (Mint Theater, Hewes Award nom.), The Gentleman Caller (Abingdon Theatre), HAM (Ars Nova), as well as Heartbeat Opera, The Public, Astoria Performing Arts Center, HERE Arts, Dixon Place and The Joyce Soho. Regional: Sense and Sensibility (Alley Theatre), The Fix (Signature Theatre), The Sound of Music, Dear Elizabeth, A Doll's House (all Northern Stage), A Streetcar Named Desire (Yale Rep), as well as Barrington Stage, Yale Baroque Opera, Red House Theater, Kitchen Theatre, Millbrook Playhouse, Luna Stage. As Assistant: Company and Ange.

Daniel J. Kotlowitz (Lighting & Projections Designer) has designed over 22 productions at BTG, going all the way back to 1994, including: The Importance of Being Earnest, The Skin of our Teeth, A Delicate Balance, Endgame and Macbeth. He has also designed for the NY Shakespeare Festival, Playwrights Horizons, Manhattan Theatre Club, The New Federal Theatre, The Astor Place, The Huntington Theatre, Trinity Repertory Theatre, Centerstage, St. Louis Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Aslo Rep, Hartford Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, American Repertory Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cleveland Playhouse, George St, Milwaukee Rep, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Shakespeare and Company, Northern Stage and Portland Stage. He has designed projections for productions at the Cherry Lane, 57 E. 57, Northern Stage, JAG and Merrimack Rep Theater. His work with performance artist Diamanda Galas has been seen all over Europe and the U.S. Kotlowitz is the Leon E. Williams professor and chair of Theatre at Dartmouth College.

Scott Killian (Resident Composer/Sound Designer) Dracula marks Scott Killian's 51st production with BTG and his 9th production with director David Auburn--for which he is enormously grateful. This summer Scott will also be the sound designer for BTG's production of Edward Albee's Seascape. NYC venues include: Primary Stages: Final Follies; Manhattan Theatre Club: Sarah, Sarah; Five by Tenn, A Picasso (Lucille Lortel nom.), The Other Side; Red Bull Theatre: Volpone, Duchess of Malfi, Women Beware Women, Edward the Second; Rattlestick Theatre: Steve and Idi, Miss Julie; MCC: Side Effects; West Side Arts Theatre: Clever Little Lies. Many regional theaters, including: George Street Playhouse (over 25 productions), The Alley Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre (DC), Huntington Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Cleveland Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse, Baltimore's Center Stage, Vancouver Playhouse, Theatre Calgary, et al. Original music for dance: Zvi Gotheiner (Resident Composer), Shapiro and Smith Dance (Resident Composer), Cherylyn Lavagnino (Artistic Associate), Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Nikolais-Louis Dance, The Jose Limon Company.

Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer (Resident Dialect Coach) Jennifer's coaching credits for Berkshire Theatre Group include: Shirley Valentine, The Importance of Being Earnest, Holiday Memories, What the Jews Believe, Outside Mullingar, Church & State and A Christmas Carol. This summer, Jennifer will also be the dialect coach for BTG's production of Once. Other coaching credits include: work for Goodspeed Musicals, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Bated Breath Theatre at 59E59 NYC, Bay Street Theater, Playhouse on Park West Hartford, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, The Know Theatre of Cincinnati, Saratoga Shakespeare Company, Dirty Pretty Theatre at 45 Downstairs (Melbourne, Australia), The Rose Theatre Bankside (London), Oval Theatre (London) and the short film: Crime Wave. Jennifer teaches on the MFA and BFA Acting programs at University of Connecticut and coaches for the Connecticut Repertory Theatre. She holds an MFA in Voice Studies from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London and trained as an Actor at ArtsEd, London. Jennifer has performed in theatre, film, TV and audio drama/narration.

Jason Hindelang (Production Stage Manager) Jason is thrilled to return to BTG after 10 summers away. Broadway: Plaza Suite, All My Sons, Carousel, War Paint, The Front Page, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Macbeth, Born Yesterday, Finian's Rainbow, Pal Joey, Passing Strange, The Ritz, The Coast of Utopia and Awake and Sing! Off-Broadway: Broadbend, Arkansas (Transport Group), eight NY City Center Encores! productions. BTG: A Chorus Line, Macbeth, The Last Five Years, A Man for All Seasons, Mrs. Warren's Profession, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Night of the Iguana and Amadeus.

Jenn Gallo (Assistant Stage Manager) is an NYC-based stage manager who is so pumped to return for a 4th season at BTG. She is also a proud ally of the LGBTQ community. As of April 2022, over 250 laws negatively targeting this community have been introduced, many of which are especially threatening to trans kids and endanger the lives of all LGBTQ youth. We can help to protect our friends by contacting our representatives and donating, if we are able, to organizations such as The Trevor Project (@trevorproject) and the Human Rights Campaign (@hrc). You are worthy, you are loved, you know who you are.

Alan Filderman (Casting Director) This is Alan's 30th season casting for Berkshire Theatre Group, where he also directed You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and Godspell. Casting credits include Broadway and Off Broadway: 33 Variations, Grey Gardens, Marie Christine, Master Class, Once on This Island, Fiorello, Dessa Rose, Here Lies Jenny, A New Brain, A Beautiful Thing, Three Tall Women, From the Mississippi Delta, Song of Singapore, The Sum of Us. In addition, Alan has cast for regional theatres all over the country. Films include: Ice Age, Broadway Damage and Anastasia.

Winner of the 1975 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Edward Albee's Seascape brings true eloquence to its compelling yet subtle examination of the very meaning and significance of life itself. Told with Edward Albee's signature ironic wit and razor sharp perception, Seascape finds Nancy and Charlie, a middle-aged couple, on a deserted stretch of beach, relaxing after a picnic lunch, talking idly about home, family and their life together. She sketches, he naps, and then, suddenly, they are joined by two lizards who have decided to leave the ocean depths and come ashore.

Initial fear, and then suspicion of each other, are soon replaced by curiosity and, before long, the humans and the lizards are engaged in a fascinating dialogue. The lizards are contemplating the terrifying, yet exciting, possibility of embarking on life out of the water; and the couple, for whom existence has grown flat and routine, holds the answers to their most urgent questions. These answers are given with warmth, humor and poetic eloquence. The emotional and intellectual reverberations will linger in the heart and mind long after the play has ended.

Seascape was written by Edward Albee and will be directed by Eric Hill (BTG: Shirley Valentine; Holiday Memories; The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?; Naked; At Home at the Zoo (The Zoo Story); The Homecoming; Thoreau or, Return to Walden; Poe; Benefactors; A Christmas Carol; Oklahoma!; A Chorus Line; The Who's Tommy) and will feature David Adkins (BTG: The Importance of Being Earnest; The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?; The Petrified Forest. TV: New Amsterdam; Madam Secretary; Evil) as Charlie; Tim Jones (BTG: Godspell, Holiday Memories, Working: A Musical, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) as Leslie; Corinna May (BTG: Shirley Valentine; The Importance of Being Earnest; Holiday Memories; Benefactors; Same Time, Next Year; Homestead Crossing; Two-Headed) as Nancy; and Claire Saunders (BTG: Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Skin of Our Teeth; Off Broadway: Chains, Marry Harry, Taming of the Shrew) as Sarah.

The creative team consists of direction by Eric Hill, movement direction by Isadora Wolfe, resident scenic design by Randall Parsons, costume design by Elivia Bovenzi Blitz, lighting design by Matthew E. Adelson, resident composer and sound design by Scott Killian and stage management by Jason Weixelman.