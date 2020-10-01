Berkshire Opera Festival Announces The World Premiere of THE TRIAL OF SUSAN B. ANTHONY

“The Trial of Susan B. Anthony” is a 30-minute free virtual performance that will premiere on October 26th at 8pm ET.

ADA Artist Management, along with co-producers Berkshire Opera Festival, Austin Opera, Minnesota Opera, Opera Colorado, and San Diego Opera, have announced the world premiere of Steven Mark Kohn's song cycle "The Trial of Susan B. Anthony." Mezzo-soprano Adriana Zabala plays multiple roles, including the judge, the prosecuting and defense attorneys, a witness, and Susan B. Anthony herself in this seven-movement piece outlining the Berkshire native's relentless quest for justice. She will be accompanied by pianist Myra Huang.

This premiere comes on occasion of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, inviting conversation about this milestone of democracy, as well as the work that still remains to achieve gender and racial equity. Ana De Archuleta, President and CEO of ADA, says, "We find ourselves at a point in history where it is of the utmost importance to collaborate and share within our creative industry. We are thrilled to partner with these outstanding institutions to present this timely world premiere event."

Zabala says, "The story could not be more relevant, and Steve gives me the chance to share the nuances of the event, its triumph and failure, and invites reflection on both the hopeful and robust progress and the devastating challenges of this country's ongoing story."

Composer/Librettist Steven Mark Kohn says, "I have always known about Susan B. Anthony, and her story popped into my head when I was searching for a new subject, one that could be a dramatic tour de force for a single singer/actor. It was David versus Goliath; a woman in 1872 fighting against the male-dominated machine, the system; unyielding, formidable, even merciless. Her story remains relevant today, as there will always be those who must raise their voices in seeking justice."

"The Trial of Susan B. Anthony" is a 30-minute free virtual performance that will premiere on October 26th at 8pm ET on ADA's YouTube channel, with a live panel discussion that will be open to audience participation immediately following the premiere. Audiences must register to attend the premiere; details will be shared by ADA and the co-producing opera companies in their respective regions. More information and a registration link can be found on BOF's website: www.BerkshireOperaFestival.org.

Beginning on October 27th, the performance will be available for on-demand viewing through November 8th on BOF's YouTube Channel.

