BTG's Fitzpatrick Main Stage Adds Ramp to Increase Access

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) announces the installation of a new modular ramp at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage to increase access for all patrons, replacing the chair lift previously there. The modular ramp was designed and installed by the Albany Lift Company, and creates an accessible entrance into The Fitzpatrick Main Stage. The modular ramp was funded by a grant from the Stockbridge Community Preservation Act Program.

Lillian Lee (Director of Grants and Campaigns, Accessibility Coordinator) says "The installation of the ramp at our Fitzpatrick Main Stage is a wonderful addition to our existing accessibility features. This is a big step toward creating a more fully accessible organization for all of our patrons. Theatre is universal, and we want to ensure that our programming is able to be enjoyed by everyone."

The Colonial Theatre, founded in 1903, and Berkshire Theatre Festival, founded in 1928, are two of the oldest cultural organizations in the Berkshires. In 2010, under the leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, the two organizations merged to form Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG). Berkshire Theatre Group's mission is to support wide ranging artistic exploration and acclaimed performances in theatre, dance, music and entertainment. Every year, BTG produces and presents performances to over 68,000 attendees and, through our Educational Program, serves over 13,000 Berkshire County school children annually.





