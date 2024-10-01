BLUE MAN GROUP Announces Special Fall Discounts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience the fun and excitement of masterful drumming and epic beats with The Blue Man Group with new ticketing specials for fall.

Receive 40% off tickets for shows taking place through December 31st! Tickets must be purchased between 10/1 – 10/7. Tickets can be purchased here.

For over 25 years, Blue Man Group has continued to evolve and introduce exciting new content keeping the high-energy show fresh for audiences of all ages. The show was recently transformed in October with original new music, two brand new acts and a jaw-dropping new finale. This show refresh marks the first time since 2011 that Blue Man Group Boston has seen a show transformation of this magnitude, while retaining the same essence and magic of the three bald and blue men who explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common.

All available show tickets can be purchased online now by visiting www.blueman.com/boston or calling 1-800-BLUEMAN. For tickets and more information about Blue Man Group Boston, check out www.blueman.com. Doors open one hour before each performance. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted in the theatre.

About Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.

