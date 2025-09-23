BLOOD BROTHERS to be Presented at Theater UnCorked in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater UnCorked will present "Blood Brothers", By Willy Russell, a poignant and powerful tale of love and desperation. The production marks Theater UnCorked's Season 7 at the BCA Plaza Theatre in Boston.

Blood Brothers, the Musical, winner of the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, is set in London 1960's-1980's and revolves around twin boys Mickey and Edward. Separated at birth, they are brought up in completely different environments within the city. When they are seven years old, Mickey and Edward meet each other for the first time and realize they share a birthday. They immediately become best friends and blood brothers but are still unaware of their true relationship. Blood Brothers is a haunting rags-to-riches tragedy of our times during a period of huge changes in society and politics. It draws the audience's attention to the detrimental effect that social inequality can have on people's lives and resonates loudly even in today's society.

"Blood Brothers is a true masterclass in storytelling. It tugs on every heartstring while sneaking in some laughs-and believe me, it had my inner English teacher welling up. This tragic tale of twins separated at birth is as much a lesson in social class as it is in theatrical magic." (STAGE SIDE UK Review by Alyx Taylor-Scott)

Theater UnCorked's, Blood Brothers stars Chris Edwards as the Narrator, Michael Mazzone as Mickey, Zach Fuller as Edward, Norton and Irne Award winning actress Sehnaz Dirik as Mrs. Johnstone, Janet Pohli as Mrs. Lyons, James Honaker as Mr. Lyons, Lauren Casey as Linda, Rohan Misra as Sammy, Kate Funderburk as Female Ensemble and Leonard Chasse as Male Ensemble.