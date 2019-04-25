BLO Announces Free Student Tix For THE HANDMAIDS TALE

Boston Lyric Opera will offer 50 free student tickets for each performance of its upcoming production, The Handmaid's Tale. High school and college students may reserve tickets online (one per student), and pick them up at the box office starting 90 minutes (and no later than 15 minutes) before curtain time. Additionally, BLO will offer $25 tickets for teachers, professors and other educators (limit two per order with code TEACHER). Details and links to student online order forms are available at blo.org/mayday. ("Mayday" is the code word used by revolutionaries opposing the authoritarian laws of Gilead in Atwood's book.)

Ticket are available for the show's four performances: Sun, May 5 @ 3 pm; Wed, May 8 @ 7:30 pm; Fri, May 10 @ 7:30 pm; and Sun, May 12 @ 3 pm.

Based on Margaret Atwood's classic dystopian novel, the opera by composer Poul Ruders and librettist Paul Bentley is one of BLO's largest-ever productions, with more than three dozen cast and chorus members playing pivotal characters of Offred, Ofglen, Aunt Lydia, Serena Joy, the Commander, the Doctor, Luke and Nick, as well as the many other handmaids, "Marthas," "Aunts," and "Eyes" that populate the book and its opera adaptation. The Handmaid's Tale will be staged at Harvard's Lavietes Pavilion, at 65 North Street in Allston -- an historic gymnasium BLO is transforming into a detention center that recalls the novel's infamous "Red Center." Theater icon Anne Bogart directs the production and BLO Music Director David Angus conducts.

When all free tickets for a performance are reserved, BLO will organize a first-come/first-served queue at the Lavietes box office to distribute unclaimed passes starting 15 minutes before curtain time. Students also may buy $20 student rush tickets at the box office (dependent on availability; limit 2 per ID).

For information and help with student and educator tickets, visit blo.org/mayday, call BLO Audience Services at 617-542-6772, or email boxoffice@blo.org.





