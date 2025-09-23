BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL is Coming to Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerald City Theatrical will present Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, running for four performances October 3-5, 2025, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro, MA. Directed by Meaghan Bruneault and choreographed by Allana Turcotte, with music direction by Nathan Melo, this production brings the iconic story of Carole King to life. Ever since their 2023 debut at MRPAC with A Christmas Carol The Musical, Emerald City Theatrical has promised unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages, and Beautiful continues that tradition.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's rise to stardom, from her beginnings as a teenage songwriter to becoming one of the most celebrated voices of her generation. Packed with timeless hits such as "Some Kind of Wonderful," "You've Got a Friend," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," this Tony Award-winning musical captures the heart and soul of an era defined by its music.

The production stars Olivia Lancellotta as Carole King, Tyler Rebello as Gerry Goffin, Grace Graham as Cynthia Weil, Nate Conrow as Barry Mann, Tom Slater as Don Kirschner, Lisa Calkins as Genie Klein, Sean Sullivan as Nick/Righteous Brother, Alessander Garcia as Neil Sedaka/Righteous Brother, Julia Poirier as Betty/Ensemble, Anna Annese as Marilyn Wald/understudy Cynthia, Bridget Saunders as Lucille/understudy Carole and Marilyn, Marell Perry as Drifter/Ensemble, Tirrell Robinson as Drifter/Ensemble, Miles Medley as Drifter/Ensemble, AJ Finn as Drifter/Ensemble, Megane Leopold as Little Eva/Shirelle, Sandra Louis as Janelle Woods/Shirelle, Tamoy Perrin as Shirelle/Ensemble, and Isabella Eeson as Shirelle/Ensemble.