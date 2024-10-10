News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Award-Winning Saxophonist Daniel Bennett to Headline The Art Complex Museum Series

The concert marks the release of their new album, MR BENNETT'S MIND.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Award-Winning Saxophonist Daniel Bennett to Headline The Art Complex Museum Series Image
The Daniel Bennett Group will perform a special CD release concert at the Art Complex Museum (189 Alden Street, Duxbury, MA) on November 3rd at 4pm. Daniel Bennett is a prolific woodwind performer (saxophone, flute, clarinet).

The veteran bandleader was voted 'Best New Jazz' in New York City Hot House Magazine. Daniel Bennett is joined by Koko Bermejo, playing drums and keyboard simultaneously. The trio is rounded out by acclaimed bassist Blake Newman. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their new album, 'Mr Bennett's Mind' (Manhattan Daylight Media).

Daniel Bennett is the associate director of the New York Jazz Academy. Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. For more information about this concert, call (781) 934-6634.




