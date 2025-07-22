August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON Begins This Week At Shakespeare & Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare & Company will present The Piano Lesson by August Wilson from July 25 through August 24 at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, in partnership with Actors’ Shakespeare Project. This marks the company’s second staging of a work from Wilson’s American Century Cycle, following last season’s acclaimed production of Fences.

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson is Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning exploration of family legacy, trauma, and the struggle for cultural preservation. The production is directed by ASP’s Artistic Director Christopher V. Edwards.

“This play isn't just words on a page or actors on a stage — it's history brought to life,” said Edwards. “August Wilson had a gift – he could take the everyday lives of Black folks and transform them into poetry, music, and something majestic.”

Shakespeare & Company Artistic Director Allyn Burrows noted the value of continuing the collaboration with ASP. “It’s an honor to present this towering and rooted story crafted by these fine artists on our stages,” he said.

Tickets range from $22 to $77, with student pricing and $5 Card to Culture tickets available for EBT, WIC, and Massachusetts Health Connector participants. For tickets or more information, visit shakespeare.org or call the Box Office at 413-637-3353.