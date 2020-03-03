ArtsEmerson Presents 4th Annual MR. JOY: The Neighborhood Tour

ArtsEmerson, in collaboration with METCO, Inc. presents the 4th annual Mr. Joy: The Neighborhood Tour - a series of free theatre performances of Daniel Beaty's Mr. Joy, a play that explores issues of race and class in America to help us find our common humanity. The experience of seeing this play has proven an excellent catalyst to begin important discussions on race, class and community. Mr. Joy succeeds in inspiring the public to remember the power of empathy and the need to stand up to injustice.

Mr. Joy is written by Daniel Beaty, directed by David Dower and performed by Debra Walton.

Dates

Concord

Concord-Carlisle High School

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 @ 7:00PM

500 Walden St, Concord, MA 01742

Natick

Wilson Middle School

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 @ 6:00PM

22 Rutledge Rd, Natick, MA 01760

Hingham

Hingham High School

Thursday, March 12, 2020 @ 7:00PM

17 Union St, Hingham, MA 02043

Norwood (hosted by Westwood High School)

Westwood High School @ Norwood Theatre

Monday, March 16, 2020 @ 7:00PM

109 Central St, Norwood, MA 02062

Tickets must be reserved, and may be accessed 3 ways:

Online: ArtsEmerson.org

Phone: 617-824-8400

In Person: ArtsEmerson Central Ticket Office, located in the Emerson Paramount Center (559 Washington Street), open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-6pm

What happened to Mr. Joy? A Harlem community is shaken when Mr. Joy, a Chinese immigrant whose shoe repair shop has been a neighborhood pillar for decades, is the victim of an attack. Through the lens of Mr. Joy's customers, from the bubbly eleven-year-old Clarissa (who captured everyone's heart in Daniel Beaty's Emergency) to the sincere and savvy "gangsta granny" Bessie, we learn the profound yet unassuming impact the shop owner has had on each of their lives. Playwright and ArtsEmerson Artist-in-Residence Daniel Beaty (Breath & Imagination, Emergency) returns with another moving reflection on transforming pain into power, this time through the virtuosic performance by acclaimed actress Debra Walton. A poignant, funny and stirring solo piece, Mr. Joy invites us to consider how we respond to violence as individuals and as a community, and the power of the invisible ties that bind us all.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You