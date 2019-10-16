Arlekin Players Theatre Takes A New Look Chekhov's THE SEAGULL

Arlekin Players Theatre presents Anton Chekhov's tragic comedy The Seagull , featuring members of the Arlekin company performing alongside four of Boston's favorite professional actors Anne Gottlieb** (Irina Arkadina), Dev Luthra (Pyotr Sorin), Nael Nacer** (Boris Trigorin), and Eliott Purcell** (Konstantin Treplev), in a newly adapted version of the play conceived and directed by Igor Golyak. The new script translation is by Ryan McKittrick and Julia Smeliansky with Chekhov's letters used in the script translated by Laurence Senelick.

Performances will take place Fridays-Sundays, November 8 - December 8, 2019 (*see below*) at Arlekin Players Theatre in Needham. Tickets, $45 - $65. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit arlekinplayers.com or call 617) 942-0022. Arlekin will also offer unique pre-show and post-show talks for interested groups.

"Through this production, Arlekin seeks to bridge the world of Chekhov to today's contemporary theatre scene, exploring how the timeless work speaks to artists of all cultures, says Artistic Director Igor Golyak. "By mixing different languages, and delving into Chekhov's world through his journals, letters and the play itself, we seek answers to our own struggles as artists, and as people in the 21st century. Through the examination of this cohesion and collision of different cultures, languages, and backgrounds, Arlekin seeks to create dialogue around human understanding and compassion."

According to Golyak, "While the play thematically revolves around the dominant idea of art and theater, ever-expanding voids grow between the characters, ultimately leading to the suicide of an artist. The Arlekin production explores that conflicted nature in artists--the longing to realize oneself and stand up against the deadening of the arts, of people, and of life--often existing at the expense of lasting relationships, loved ones, and even one's very existence. Yet, it leads to the creation of an enduring work of art, whose beauty the artist discovered through his sacrifice, that heals and unites people."



The creative team features Nikolay Simonov (scenographer), Nastya Bugaeva (costume design), Jeff Adelberg (lighting design), Jakov Jakoulov (original score) and a nine-member cast including Anne Gottlieb** (Irina Arkadina) Eliott Purcell** (Konstantin Treplev), Dev Luthra (Pyotr Sorin), Irina Bordian (Nina Zarechnaya), Alexander Petetsky (Ilya Shamraev, Darya Denisova (Masha Shamraev), Nael Nacer** (Boris Trigorin), Igor Golyak (Yevgeny Dorn/Yakov) and Eric Andrews (Semyon Medvedenko). Dramaturgy by Blair Cadden.



Arlekin Players Theatre was created in Boston in 2009 and has since toured to New York, Chicago, and Hartford, as well as to several international festivals. Arlekin takes strong pride in their emphasis on self-identity; they are a company of immigrants performing works that play on the ideas of cross-culture, home, and traditions, challenging the idea of nationality, and finding common themes that unite us all. The company makes its home in Needham, MA. For more information, visit www.arlekinplayers.com.





