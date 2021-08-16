Anthony Williams' URBAN NUTCRACKER is Coming This December to The Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker, the modern Boston-centric holiday classic presented by City Ballet of Boston, celebrates its 20th season this December! The live in-person performances, December 18-26, 2021 at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre, showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky. Anchored by classical ballet, the performances also include a broad range of dance forms such as tap, hip-hop, flamenco, and jazz, accompanied by a small live orchestra of local musicians.

Deemed "a holiday arts tradition reflecting the rich multicultural diversity of Boston" by The Boston Globe, more than 150 performers - local children and professional dancers - take the stage in this joyful rendition of heroine Ruby's adventure with the street magician Drosselmeyer.

They explore iconic Boston landmarks such as the "Make Way for Ducklings" statues, the golden dome of the State House, the Boston Public Garden, Fenway Park's "Green Monster," the Citgo sign, the Hatch Shell, and Downtown Boston. The stage comes alive with hundreds of colorful costumes re-imagined by local designer Dustin Todd Rennells (originally designed by Rebecca Cross) with eye-catching sets by Janie Howland.

Featuring new partnerships with Revels and the Brooklyn Ballet, Urban Nutcracker can be enjoyed by the whole family, and all ages!

Tony Williams says, "Our production draws in many aspects of Boston and its backdrops-it is really a show I created to honor Boston and our history. I am happy to have a true "Boston Nutcracker," because it pays homage to the City and its many iconic landmarks! Our production captures the essence of the traditional Nutcracker story, while using the glorious music of Tchaikovsky along with the inner-city twist of the incomparable Duke Ellington, played live by the Urban Nut/Band. One never gets bored while watching the many dance styles. We feature ballet with Snowflake Fairies dancing on pointe to Tap, Hip Hop, Flamenco and Swing. For 20 years Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker has been celebrating diversity through dance!"

We couldn't be happier to host City Ballet of Boston's iconic Urban Nutcracker again this year for their 20th anniversary season" said Joe Spaulding, President & CEO of the Boch Center. "Urban Nutcracker was built around themes of inclusion, community and diversity. Sharing this type of programming with the City of Boston is central to the Boch Center's mission and we value our partnership with City Ballet greatly."

More Information:

Urban Nutcracker will play the Boch Center Shubert Theatre (265 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116) for 9 performances from December 18-26, 2021.

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org/UrbanNutcracker2021, or by calling (866) 348-9738. Groups of 10 or more may reserve discounted tickets now by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.

Ticket Prices: $29-$98

Saturday, December 18 at 1:00 PM

Saturday, December 18 at 7:00 PM - PRESS NIGHT

Sunday, December 19 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, December 19 at 5:30 PM

Tuesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

Wednesday, December 22 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, December 23 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 26 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, December 26 at 5:30 pm

All performances are approximately 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission.