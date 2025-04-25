Ali Ewoldt, John Cariani, and More to Star in Barrington Stage Company 2025 Productions

The season will feature the world premiere musical fuzzy and more.
Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot (June 25-July 19 on the Boyd Quinson Stage), will star Ken Wulf Clarke (Broadway: Water for Elephants, Shucked; Shakespeare Theatre Company: Camelot) as King Arthur, Ali Ewoldt (Broadway: Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Guenevere, Emmett O’Hanlon (New York Philharmonic, Irish National Opera, Austin Opera) as Lancelot, Danny Kornfeld (Broadway: Harmony; Television: “American Horror Story NYC”) as Mordred, and Dakin Matthews (Broadway: Waitress, To Kill a Mockingbird) as Merlin/King Pellinore. Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks.
Directed by Alan Paul, the production of Camelot is based on his acclaimed 2018 staging for Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. Peter Marks, Washington Post, hailed that production as “a smartly handled Camelot that allows us to think about the goodwill and ideas that a great leader can spread — and to hope for times of happily-ever-aftering yet to come.” Camelot, featuring book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
The world premiere musical fuzzy (July 8-July 27 on the St. Germain Stage) will star John Cariani (Broadway: Caroline, or Change, The Band’s Visit, Something Rotten!) as The Author, Cass Morgan (Broadway: The Bridges of Madison County, Memphis) as The Actress, and Teddy Yudain (Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors) as The Puppeteer.
fuzzy is a little musical about all the big things - how we take care of each other and, in doing so, take care of ourselves, even if you are just a little fuzzy puppet. The production features book & lyrics by Jeff Talbott (The Submission) and music & lyrics by Will Van Dyke (Writing Kevin Taylor), directed by Ellie Heyman (Space Dogs).
The regional premiere of N/A by Mario Correa and directed by Katie Birenboim (June 2-June 22 on the St. Germain Stage) is a riveting Congressional clash of wills. A trailblazing Speaker of the House and a junior firebrand go toe-to-toe in this witty, whip-smart two-hander. The production will feature Diane Guerrero (Television: “Orange is the New Black,” “Jane the Virgin”) as A, and Kelly Lester (Television: “The Blacklist,” “Law & Order”; Regional: Cabaret) as N.
BSC has also added the new play The Weekend by Ben Diskant (Jade Alakska, One Swipe Away) to its 2025 season (September 16-October 12 on the St. Germain Stage). The production will be directed by Alan Paul.
The Weekend is a world premiere about fresh perspectives, missed opportunities, and finding the courage to move forward again. It was a quick, romantic getaway. Just Beth and Tom… and his hopeless brother, Allan. Their family cabin in Stockbridge is full of memories for all of them, some wonderful and some world-ending. As Beth attempts to reconnect with her husband, Allen unexpectedly reconnects with his past, and Tom can’t help but intervene.
Barrington Stage Company’s 2025 season on the Boyd-Quinson Stage also includes the New Los Angeles Repertory Company production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground (June 3-8), a new play by Richard Hellesen (A Christmas Carol), directed by Peter Ellenstein and starring Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Broadway: Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), and the regional premiere of the South Coast Repertory production of Joan (July 31-August 17), a new play by Daniel Goldstein (Unknown Soldier, Orange Crush), and directed by David Ivers (She Loves Me, Coleman ’72).
The St. Germain Stage season will also include King James (August 12-31) by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Broadway: Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), directed by Rob Ruggiero, in a co-production with TheaterWorks Hartford and Round House Theatre.
Due to scheduling conflicts, BSC is postponing The Yom Kippur Play, which was previously announced. Additional details on the 2025 BSC season, including gala, concerts, cabarets and more, will be announced in the coming weeks.
