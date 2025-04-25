Ali Ewoldt, John Cariani, and More to Star in Barrington Stage Company 2025 Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barrington Stage Company has unveield the initial casts for the 2025 Season, which will feature Camelot, a world premiere and more.

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot (June 25-July 19 on the Boyd Quinson Stage), will star Ken Wulf Clarke (Broadway: Water for Elephants, Shucked; Shakespeare Theatre Company: Camelot) as King Arthur, Ali Ewoldt (Broadway: Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Guenevere, Emmett O’Hanlon (New York Philharmonic, Irish National Opera, Austin Opera) as Lancelot, Danny Kornfeld (Broadway: Harmony; Television: “American Horror Story NYC”) as Mordred, and Dakin Matthews (Broadway: Waitress, To Kill a Mockingbird) as Merlin/King Pellinore. Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks.



Directed by Alan Paul, the production of Camelot is based on his acclaimed 2018 staging for Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. Peter Marks, Washington Post, hailed that production as “a smartly handled Camelot that allows us to think about the goodwill and ideas that a great leader can spread — and to hope for times of happily-ever-aftering yet to come.” Camelot, featuring book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

