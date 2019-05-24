ACTS Presents NEWSIES In Concord, MA This June

The Alexander Children's Theatre School (ACTS) is proud to be among the first theatre companies in the region to produce Disney's NEWSIES, the Tony Award-winning musical based on the 1992 film.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) and Jack Feldman, and a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, La Cage Aux Folles). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," "King of New York," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills, huge dance numbers, and a timeless message.

Featuring a cast ranging from ages 12-18, ACTS' production of NEWSIES is directed by Devon Stone, with choreography by Lenni Kmiec and music direction by Joseph Nuccio. It is produced by ACTS founder Stephanie C. Mavrides in association with James Forbes Sheehan.

NEWSIES will play four performances: Friday, June 14 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm, and Sunday, June 16 at 2:00 pm at the Concord Academy Performing Arts Center (166 Main Street, Concord, MA). Tickets ($19-$25) are now on sale by visiting www.ACTS1.org or by calling 781-899-4467.

Since 1999, The Alexander Children's Theatre School (ACTS) has been producing several annual musicals, in addition to offering master classes and workshops with professional artists, weekly dance classes, and other educational opportunities. By combining the work of professional adults with that of students and volunteers, we can create an excellent learning experience for all. We believe that every young person can succeed in the theater if given the proper guidance, encouragement, and direction. Find us on Facebook or visit our website (www.ACTS1.org) for more information.





