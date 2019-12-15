ACTS Presents CHILDREN OF EDEN

The Alexander Children's Theatre School (ACTS) will present CHILDREN OF EDEN, the much-loved, family-friendly musical based on the biblical stories of Adam, Eve, Noah, and the "Father" who created them all.

From legendary composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell) and bookwriter by John Caird (Les Miserables, Daddy Long Legs) comes a joyous and inspirational musical about parents, children, faith, and centuries of unresolved family business! In this soaring show, Adam, Eve, Noah and the "Father" who created them deal with the headstrong, cataclysmic actions of their respective children. Children of Eden ultimately delivers an inspiring, yet bittersweet, message: that "the hardest part of love... is letting go."



Featuring a cast ranging from ages 12-18, ACTS' production of CHILDREN OF EDEN is directed by Devon Stone, with choreography by Lenni Kmiec and music direction by Joseph Nuccio. It is produced by ACTS founder Stephanie C. Mavrides in association with James Forbes Sheehan.

CHILDREN OF EDEN will play four performances in 2020: Friday, January 17 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, January 19 at 1:30 and 7:00 PM at the newly-renovated The Umbrella (40 Stow Street, Concord, MA). TICKETS ($19-$25) and more information about the cast are available by visiting www.ACTS1.org or by calling 781-899-4467.

Since 1999, The Alexander Children's Theatre School (ACTS) has been producing several annual musicals, in addition to offering master classes and workshops with professional artists, weekly dance classes, and other educational opportunities. By combining the work of professional adults with that of students and volunteers, we can create an excellent learning experience for all. We believe that every young person can succeed in the theater if given the proper guidance, encouragement, and direction. Find us on Facebook or visit our website (www.ACTS1.org) for more information.





