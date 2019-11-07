A New Musical Revue THE BOOMER BOYS is Coming to Arlington's Regent Theatre

A new musical comedy revue The Boomer Boys will perform at the Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St. in Arlington on Saturday, November 23 at 8 p.m. In this hilarious musical revue, a fun-loving "fat pack" (Jeff Babey, Tom Frascatore, Gary Shaffer, Billy Van Zandt) of middle-aged men realize that the best way to deal with getting older is to laugh about it with your friends. That's exactly what these guys do as they navigate everything from the depths of expanding waistlines to the heights of performance-enhancing pills. The show features a book and lyrics by the writing team of Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. Music is by Wayland Pickard. Van Zandt also directs. For tickets or more information, call 781-646-4849 or visit www.regenttheatre.com.

The Boomer Boys features such songs as "My Prostate is the Size of a Buick," "My God I Am My Father," "My Get Up and Go Just Got Up and Went," and "Noises in the Night," as the boys laugh about everything from snoring and hair loss to weight gain and lost car keys.

Among the most produced playwrights in the world, Van Zandt and Milmore are authors of 25 plays published worldwide with Samuel French. Their work in television has garnered them Emmy nominations, People Choice Awards, Prism Awards and NAACP Image Awards for such shows as "Newhart" with Bob Newhart, Suddenly Susan" with Brooke Shields, "Martin" with Martin Lawrence, "The Wayans Bros." and "Daddy Dearest" which starred comic legend Don Rickles.

Composer Wayland Pickard is an award-winning composer and headline entertainer based in Las Vegas. A national recording artist and published playwright, Pickard is also an Ace Award nominee, Cine Golden Eagle Award winner and a Billboard Song Finalist.

The Boomer Boys sold out its initial performances in New York City's Upper West Side venue the Triad. The Arlington appearance is part of a tour that will take "The Boomer Boys" to Scottsdale, AZ; Asbury Park, NJ, and Quakertown, PA.

"The Boomer Boys" plays the Regent Theatre (7 Medford St., Arlington, MA) on Saturday, November 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 - $50. Discounts are available for groups of six or more. Veterans, active military and active-service-family-members receive half-price tickets.





