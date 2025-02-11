24 HOUR PLAYS Celebrate 15th Anniversary at Provincetown Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In collaboration with the Provincetown Playwrights’ Lab, the Provincetown Theater will present the 15th annual 24-Hour Plays: Provincetown at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA on Saturday, March 1 at 7pm, and Sunday, March 2 at 2pm. The longest-running consecutive production of The 24-Hour Plays in the state of Massachusetts, this year’s event will bring together 7 writers, 7 directors, and 21 actors to produce seven brand new 10-minute plays -- written, rehearsed, directed, staged, and performed for a live audience within a 24-hour period of time.

Provincetown’s 2025 participating playwrights are Linda Fiorella, Anthony Gelsomino, Brigid Moynahan, William Mullin, Racine Oxtoby, Candace Perry, and Bragan Thomas. Tickets are now on sale online at provincetowntheater.org.

Long produced for the Provincetown Playwrights Lab by Nathan Butera, Dian Hamilton, and Frank Vasello, as well as by the Provincetown Theater itself, producer Butera says, "While we pride ourselves on strictly adhering to the format, we should technically call them the 36 Hour Plays since they've become so popular we've had to add an encore matinee performance on Sunday!” Indeed, always a sell-out event, Butera continues, “the time constraint involved in creating such a substantial chunk of work in such a short amount of time has the effect of producing that elusive child-like sense of play that is felt not just by the participants, but by the audience as well."

Cape Cod actors and directors joining this year’s 24-Hour Plays include: Mary Ashley, Eric Auger, Joe Bruno, Brian Calhoon, Scott Cunningham, Jadah Carroll, Marcy Feller, Paul E. Halley, Cindy Harrington, Heather Hayes, Alison Hyder, Loren Lee, Justin Lungstrom, Joe MacDougall, Tim Maher, Thom Markee, Bart Murell, Sylvia Peck, Katie Pentedemos, Patrick Riviere, Bill Salem, Tia Scaione, John Shuman, Robbie Silva, Sallie Tighe, Rich Trevino, Margaret Van Sant, and Max Yokum, with stage management by Ellen Rubenstein.

