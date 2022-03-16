Broadway Returns to Marblehead School of Ballet This Spring

The Marblehead School of Ballet celebrates the new spring season with two new workshops series presenting Theatre Arts and the Monthly Dance Adventure featuring specialty dances. The workshops series runs from April 27 through June 1.

Theater Arts Workshop

Would you like your youngster to learn what Theater Kids do in New York City? Sign up for the Marblehead School of Ballet's Musical Theater workshop for seven to nine year olds! This stimulating workshop creates a Broadway atmosphere, where all forms of dance, voice and acting skills are learned and applied. Technique and creativity are the keys to a triple threat! For the theater-loving individual, this class is for the theater-loving individual. The class meets in studio and virtually on Wednesdays from April 27 through June 1, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Broadway performer, choreographer, and dancer Karen Marie Pisani returns to teach the workshop at the Marblehead School of Ballet. Pisani's luminous career includes Dance Captain and performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line and dancing in Gypsy, Dames at Sea, Fiddler on the Roof, and Stop the World! I Want to Get Off. Her lengthy list of credits spans 32 years as choreographer for the Hasty Pudding Theatricals and the special event at Harvard's 350th celebration. In Washington, D.C., she choreographed the Jack Lemmon segment of the Kennedy Center Honors.

The Monthly Dance Adventure

The Monthly Dance Adventure features hybrid in-person and virtual formats created exclusively for the Marblehead School of Ballet on Sundays from April 3 through May 1, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST. Students will learn the Sarabande Espagnol, a French Baroque dance by Raul Auger Feuillet. This style presents a French Baroque impression of 18th century Spanish dance. The second dance adventure presents the Sevillanas Corraleras, 4th Copla. A festival Spanish Andalusian dance, this style features a spiraling Moorish turn and the daring Careo (Confrontation) Step. In this series, dancers and non-dancers, ages 12 and above, will learn new movements and skills to add to their dance toolkit.

Salem native Carlos Fittante, Artistic Director of BALAM Dance Theatre from New York City, joins the faculty as a guest teacher. A principal dancer and co-choreographer with the Boston Early Music Festival, Fittante graduated from the School of American Ballet and holds a Master of Fine Arts in Dance from the University of Wisconsin. He specializes in Baroque, Balinese, and Spanish escuela bolera dances and also works as a choreographer, dancer, and teacher. His choreographies received praise from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Village Voice, and Dance Magazine. Fittante performed his work with the International Arts Festival in Bali, Blue Hill Bach Festival, Apollo's Fire, Gotham Early Music Scene, Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and 2nd Encuentro de Baile Contemporáneo in Mexico.

Registration

Advanced registration is required to attend these in studio and online workshops. Registration and payment be done conveniently online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/#workshops. For further information, contact 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.