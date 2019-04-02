The World Premier Of PLAYING BRIDGE Opens April 12th At Stage Coach Theatre

Another world premiere by our "playwright in residence". Nine different plays on nine different bridges, including the two bridge plays performed on Broadway in 2017 where they received a standing ovation! Don't miss this unique and entertaining combination of comedy and heart-felt drama!

"~ what happens on the bridge...doesn't always stay on the bridge."

The Cast list for Playing Bridge:

(In order of appearance)

John Ode

Eloisa Harper

Kevin Kimsey

Kathi Duggan

Jeff Thomson

Brian Farino

Nameer Almudhafar

Alex Campbell

Virginia Thompson

Lynne Tucker

Carly Ode

Erin Edwards

Becky Kimsey

Doors open one hour prior to play starting.

Runs April 12-14, 18-21, & 25-27, 2019

Rated: The show contains adult humor.

The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in our lobby courtesy of The Capitol Bar.

Tickets: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/335445?tc=hmt

Ticket Prices: $15.00. Online ticket sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time.

Website: www.stagecoachtheatre.com.

www.stagecoachtheatre.com.





