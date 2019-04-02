The World Premier Of PLAYING BRIDGE Opens April 12th At Stage Coach Theatre

Apr. 2, 2019  

Another world premiere by our "playwright in residence". Nine different plays on nine different bridges, including the two bridge plays performed on Broadway in 2017 where they received a standing ovation! Don't miss this unique and entertaining combination of comedy and heart-felt drama!

"~ what happens on the bridge...doesn't always stay on the bridge."

The Cast list for Playing Bridge:
(In order of appearance)
John Ode
Eloisa Harper
Kevin Kimsey
Kathi Duggan
Jeff Thomson
Brian Farino
Nameer Almudhafar
Alex Campbell
Virginia Thompson
Lynne Tucker
Carly Ode
Erin Edwards
Becky Kimsey

Doors open one hour prior to play starting.

Runs April 12-14, 18-21, & 25-27, 2019

Rated: The show contains adult humor.

The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in our lobby courtesy of The Capitol Bar.

Tickets: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/335445?tc=hmt

Ticket Prices: $15.00. Online ticket sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time.

Website: www.stagecoachtheatre.com.

Like us on Facebook



