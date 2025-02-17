The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight Comes to the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight is coming to the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts in April. The performance is set for April 23.

Rock meets classical in this soul-stirring concert experience that fuses the best in rock and heavy metal with a talented chamber orchestra and a whole lotta candles! In this evocative setting, you'll be treated to hits from the greats, from Led Zepplin to Metallica, Rage Against The Machine to pop's heavy hitters, presented in breathtaking new classical arrangements.

With the genre on the rise once more, this brand new show offers a fantastic opportunity to hear the greats alongside contemporary hits in an unforgettable experience. Expect soaring ballads, anthemic sing-a-longs, and much much more when this new show lights up your local theatre!

