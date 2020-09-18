Sun Valley Opera Presents GARDEN CONCERT AL FRESCO

The concert takes place on Friday, September 25.

On Friday, September 25, Sun Valley Opera will feature Seattle-based singer and actress Cayman Ilika in an outdoor performance, titled Garden Concert Al Fresco!

The concert will be at 5pm. Tickets are $75 per person.

Cayman is a proud Actors Equity member. Some favorite credits include: Kiss Me, Kate (Lilli Vanessi/ Kate, Gypsy Rose Lee Award Recipient) and Austen's Pride at The 5th Avenue Theatre, Oliver! (Nancy) at Musical Theatre West, the world premiere of Beatsville (Natasha) at Asolo Repertory Theatre, Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins, Gregory Award Nomination), Million Dollar Quartet (Dyanne), and Show Boat (Julie, Footlight Award) at Village Theatre, Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris and Vanities- A New Musical (Kathy) at ACT, Always... Patsy Cline (Patsy Cline, Gregory Award Nomination) and the world premiere of Persuasion (Anne Elliot) at Taproot Theatre Company, and Annie, Oliver!, The Pirates of Penzance, Saving Aimee, Candide, and Buddy at The 5th Avenue Theatre. Cayman's vocals can be heard on the Original Cast Album of Persuasion, and the Studio Cast Album of Yankee Doodle Dandy.

Learn more at https://www.sunvalleyopera.com/.

