Peter Frampton Comes to Boise in June

Peter Frampton is coming to Idaho Central Arena this summer. The performance is on June 17. Back stronger than ever, Peter Frampton is returning in 2025 with the Let's Do It Again Tour!

In 2019, Frampton was diagnosed with a degenerative muscle disease, which was followed by his Finale - The Farewell Tour. However, the rock icon has triumphantly returned to the stage, continuing to perform for his fans and recently celebrating his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

Previously associated with the classic rock bands Humble Pie and The Herd, Frampton enjoyed breakout solo success with the live album Frampton Comes Alive! His distinctive guitar sound, thanks to that crazy talk box effect, and gravel-toned vocals have not dimmed over the years and while this may be a subtler acoustic performance, this living legend sure knows how to win over an audience.

